Canada

Edmonton mayor tells Freeland he wants improved access to federal politicians

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, in Edmonton, on Jan. 6, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The mayor of Edmonton has told Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that he wants continued access to federal politicians.

Don Iveson says he voiced his concerns to Freeland during a meeting at Edmonton city hall about some of the language from a provincial government “fair deal” panel intended to advance Alberta’s interests in Confederation.

Iveson says some suggestions being considered by that panel would inhibit the ability of municipal leaders to work directly with their federal counterparts.

He says federal and civic politicians have worked well together in the past and Canadians expect all levels of government to work together.

Iveson and Freeland talked for about an hour on topics including the new Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal and social problems in the Alberta capital.

Freeland, who was born in Alberta, is expected to visit Edmonton again in February.

“I emphasized a concern with the one suggestion that’s in the fair deal literature about eliminating any opportunity for local governments to work directly with the federal government,” Iveson said Monday .

Freeland, who came out briefly with Iveson before the meeting for a photo op, did not reappear afterwards.

