Edmonton police arrest woman charged with murder in death of Tiki Laverdiere

Open this photo in gallery Nikita Sandra Cook, of the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, seen in an undated handout photo, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. HO/The Canadian Press

Police have arrested a suspect charged in the homicide of an Edmonton woman whose body was found near North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say Edmonton police arrested Nikita Sandra Cook on Thursday in the city.

She is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Mounties say Cook is to make her first court appearance in North Battleford on Monday.

So far eight people, including Cook, have been charged in the case.

Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after attending a funeral service for Tristen Cook-Buckle, who police have said was also a homicide victim.

Her body was found last month.

