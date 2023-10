Police in Edmonton have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 40-year-old woman who is blind and non-verbal after she was found safe.

Edmonton police had said the woman was abducted in a stolen vehicle in the evening.

Police say the woman was found safe and unharmed just outside city limits.

The suspect has not been located yet.

There is also no description of the suspect currently available.

Police say it is believed the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.