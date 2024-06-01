Edmonton project to create handbook to help combat extremism

Researchers behind a project based in Edmonton to combat extremism hope to create a handbook for frontline workers to better deal with anti-authority violence.

The project, called PreP-Ex, is a collaboration between the Organization to Prevent Violence and modus|zad, which is based in Berlin. The two organizations recently received a $219,000 grant from Public Safety Canada to do this work, which is expected to finish by February, 2025.

The Globe and Mail spoke with John McCoy, the executive director of the Organization to Prevent Violence, about the project and why such a handbook is needed.

What is PreP-Ex and what is it about?

We are conducting research on anti-government extremism: looking at beliefs and different movements that have become quite prevalent in the past few years in particular. Our goal is to create a manual for frontline practitioners. These are practitioners like social workers, mental health professionals, but also potentially could be used by people who have access to the criminal justice system to better understand anti-authority actors, especially those who may have a risk of violence associated with it.

Of course, a lot of people have particular viewpoints on the federal government or anti-authority perspectives, but those views are protected by Charter, freedom of expression, and we are only really concerned when it goes into the realm of violence and criminality.

Are frontline workers underprepared or under-equipped to deal with this?

We’re hearing from a variety of stakeholders, provincial health services, schools, correctional facilities, that they’re encountering this telltale language. They’re encountering these individuals who are engaging in actions that generate concerns, for example, around intimate partner violence. There’s a linkage between domestic violence and violent extremism, we see that is quite common. And that’s an issue that could be flagged by a variety of practitioners, whether they are social workers or mental health professionals.

Is this something that could be potentially applicable to those working in law enforcement?

The guidebook would be more geared toward the helping professions versus informing intelligence gathering or investigations.

Where I think it’s useful for law enforcement in particular is the realization that diversion is a suitable and attractive tool in many cases, even higher-risk cases, that they encounter based on the particular needs or profile of the individual that are investigating.

For example, RCMP INSET [the RCMP’s national security unit] encounters a guy out in rural Alberta and he’s levying constant threats toward a politician. And the investigators go out there to talk to the gentleman and it’s evident that this is a mental health case. Is it in their interest to continue that investigation, to arrest, to charge, get them into a correctional environment? Or is a suitable alternative investigation the identification of the suitability of the individual for diversionary programs, and then direct them into a psychosocial intervention program?

What kind of research does this project entail?

In terms of qualitative data collection: interviews with experts, stakeholders and people who have had firsthand experience with the movements. And that could include those who were involved with anti-authority movements. It could include those who had acute exposure via say a loved one, for example.

We’re also doing an analysis of popular social media pages and channels that are geared toward anti-authority content.

What’s next in terms of the project?

We’ll publish that guide and our findings. My hope is that this will be a first stage and a research process that will include other national jurisdictions. I’d love to see the U.S. included in this. In today’s day and age, we’re just we’re dealing with a lot of stuff that’s going on south of the border when it comes to this particular issue, and research with American partners would be fantastic. Australia I think is another very interesting case, as is the U.K. So I would like to see the program expand to other national jurisdictions, and then to develop a more robust set of recommendations, potentially for stakeholders outside of the helping professions as well. We can also build training and capacity building for stakeholders that are encountering this issue and provide some practical tools for them.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.