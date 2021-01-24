Edmundston area of New Brunswick enters lockdown due to COVID-19 surge

New Brunswick’s Edmundston region is now in a 14-day lockdown.

Health officials in the province say the order is needed to curb a rise in daily infections that they fear is about to get out of control.

As of now, non-essential travel is prohibited in and out of the area, which borders Maine and Quebec’s Bas-St-Laurent region.

The order also forces non-essential businesses, schools and public spaces to close, including outdoor ice rinks and ski hills.

The province says all indoor and outdoor gatherings from people of different households are prohibited.

Provincial officials say they will evaluate the situation in the region every seven days, and cabinet may extend the lockdown if necessary.

