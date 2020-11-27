Eggs and baby spinach recalled in Quebec and Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

Les Oeufs Richard Eggs Inc. has recalled eggs due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects products sold in Ontario and Quebec.
The agency says products with the expiry dates of Dec. 18, Dec. 22, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1, 2021 are included in the recalls.
Those dates include eggs under the Les Oeufs Richard Eggs Inc. brand, the Nutri brand and medium size “no name” brand.
People are advised not to consume, serve or sell the eggs.
The agency says no illnesses have been reported from the recalled eggs.
Baby spinach sold under the Fresh Attitude brand in Ontario and Quebec is also being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
The CFIA says Vegpro International has recalled the products that were sold in the two provinces.
Customers are advised not to eat the spinach.
The agency says the 312-gram and 142-gram products with best before dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 are included in the recall.
No illnesses have been reported related to the recalled spinach.
