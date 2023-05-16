Open this photo in gallery: "Out of Service" signs are shown on the yet-to-be completed Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto on May 5, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s transit agency says the group of companies building the Eglinton Crosstown light rail transit project in Toronto intends to launch another legal challenge that could lead to further delays.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said in a statement that he was informed of the planned litigation by Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) late Monday, calling it “another unacceptable delay tactic.”

CTS is a consortium of four companies tasked with building the 19-kilometre LRT line from midtown Toronto to Kennedy Station through a public-private partnership agreement.

Mr. Verster said CTS intends to “stop working with the TTC,” who will be responsible for operation of the line once complete.

“CTS’s behaviour continues to be disappointing, especially for our Toronto communities who have been waiting patiently for the completion of this project,” he said in the statement.

CTS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The transit project, pegged at $12.8-billion, has been under construction since 2011 and has faced significant delays. It was initially supposed to open in 2020, but there is currently no timeline for its completion.

Mr. Verster told reporters last month there were 260 “nonconformances” needing to be addressed, mostly related to track work.

In his statement, Mr. Verster said Metrolinx will defend the latest legal challenge and work to ensure the cost of delays are put on CTS. Significant payments are already being withheld due to poor performance, he said. Metrolinx previously had to pay an extra $325-million to cover COVID-19 related costs in response to a legal challenge.

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said she is disappointed and frustrated with this latest barrier on the project and called on Premier Doug Ford to call for a roundtable to bring all the parties together for a meeting to find a solution.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney told the legislature Tuesday that the CTS decision is “unacceptable” and called for the group to provide a credible schedule and a timeline for completion. Despite the dispute, she said construction is still in progress.

CTS is made up of ACS-Dragados, Aecon Group Inc., EllisDon Corp. and SNC-Lavalin.