Police in London, Ont., say an eight-year-old girl has died after a vehicle hit several pedestrians and at least one other vehicle last night.

The London Police Service previously said multiple pedestrians were taken to hospital Tuesday night with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.

Police spokeswoman Const. Sandasha Bough says no arrests have been made and no charges are laid at this time.

Investigators say there is nothing to immediately indicate that it was an intentional act.

Police say emergency crews responded to reports of a serious collision at 6:45 p.m. involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive.

Officers say everyone involved remained on the scene.

