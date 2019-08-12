 Skip to main content

Canada Election campaign in Manitoba could officially get underway as early as today

Election campaign in Manitoba could officially get underway as early as today

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The provincial election campaign in Manitoba will get officially underway as early as today.

Premier Brian Pallister announced in June that he was moving up the election from its scheduled date of October 2020 to Sept. 10 of this year.

He has until Tuesday to visit the lieutenant governor and start the election campaign that must be a minimum of 28 days under provincial law.

All the major parties have already been campaigning for weeks, and the Opposition New Democrats and Greens have released their platforms in broad strokes.

Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives swept the NDP from power in 2016 with the largest majority in Manitoba in a century.

The opposition parties are focusing their attacks on Pallister’s health reforms, while the Tories say the election is about keeping taxes low, attracting business investment and ending a string of deficits that started in 2009.

