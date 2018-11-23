 Skip to main content

Canada Elections BC cites Canada Post strike in extending referendum vote by one week

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Elections BC cites Canada Post strike in extending referendum vote by one week

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments

The deadline to accept mail-in voting packages for British Columbia’s electoral reform referendum has been extended by a week.

Elections BC says in a statement that its staff have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum and the result is the added time, allowing residents to ensure their ballots are in by Dec. 7.

Elections BC chief electoral officer Anton Boegman says the extension is to ensure that voters are not prevented from taking part through no fault of their own.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballot in the mail as soon as possible.

The deadline to request a voting package is still tonight at midnight, and those needing a ballot can visit a Service BC Centre or referendum service office in person, or request a package by phone or online.

The referendum asks B.C. voters if they support the current first-past-the-post electoral system, or if they back a form of proportional representation for the next election set for 2021.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019