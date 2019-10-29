 Skip to main content

Canada

Electricity briefly cut to parts of Halifax on Monday after request from fire, police departments

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Emergency officials turned off the electricity in Halifax for about an hour late Monday – leaving about 19,000 homes and businesses in the dark – but police have refused to say why the power had to be cut.

Nova Scotia Power tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that the utility had cut power in the city’s south end following an “emergency request” from the fire department.

Subsequent tweets said the outage came at the request of both the fire and police departments and extended into other parts of the city.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday morning that offered few details but said there was never any threat to public safety, despite a large police presence and road closures in the area Monday night.

A spokesman acknowledged that not disclosing details of what happened may have created frustration.

But Const. John MacLeod said police have an obligation to “protect the privacy of the individual in this highly sensitive and private situation.”

CBC reported it had received an e-mail from Halifax police indicating the power had been shut off because a person was on top of a “power tower which has very high voltage.”

