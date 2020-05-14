 Skip to main content
Elementary schools in Montreal to remain closed until September

Les Perreaux
Montreal
An elementary school in Montreal North is seen on May 14, 2020.

Primary-school students in Montreal and area will not go back to class until the next school year at the earliest.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Thursday during his first appearance in Montreal in two months, saying the COVID-19 situation remains fragile in the city.

“The conditions are not in place to reopen schools,” Mr. Legault said after meeting Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. More than 3,350 people have died from COVID-19 in Quebec, about two-thirds of them in Montreal. “The situation is under control outside the Montreal region but the situation is fragile here.”

The province had already cancelled all secondary and postsecondary classes, while elementary schools outside the Greater Montreal region resumed this week. No other Canadian jurisdiction has gone back to school on a large scale.

Mr. Legault had twice delayed elementary school reopening in Montreal as the epidemic continued to rage in the city, particularly in some long-term care homes and neighbourhoods where personal care workers tend to live.

Ms. Plante said the school cancellation was probably necessary and she said the city will look for ways to help parents and students deal with stress.

Mr. Legault also announced the reopening of public daycares will be pushed back to at least June 1. Stores and other small businesses are scheduled to open May 25 but Mr. Legault said he has not made a final decision on that. He said it may depend on whether Montrealers adopt a recent policy reversal recommending the wearing of masks. He said he “hasn’t excluded” making masks mandatory, particularly on public transit.

Mr. Legault and Quebec’s Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda have stayed in isolation in the provincial capital of Quebec City during the pandemic.

