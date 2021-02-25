Quebec launches COVID-19 vaccination booking system for seniors

Quebec seniors are able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations today.

Residents 85 years old and older can now register for appointments, which will begin next week in the Montreal region.

Meanwhile, concern over spread of the virus in Quebec prompted officials there to require primary school students in red pandemic-alert zones, including the greater Montreal area, to wear masks starting March 8.

The Health Department says students in Grades one to six will be forced to wear pediatric procedural masks at all times inside classrooms.

It won’t apply to certain students with special needs or when children are playing outside.

Only students in Grades five and six were previously required to wear masks inside classrooms.

The more contagious B.1.1.7 variant — first detected in the United Kingdom — has become a significant concern in Montreal, where there is still wide community transmission. Eight to 10 per cent of new cases are being identified as the variant strain.

Dr. Mylene Drouin, Montreal’s public health director, said 40 per cent of cases linked to variants in the city involved children.

The number of hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus is declining provincewide. Health authorities are reporting 858 new infections and 16 more deaths.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says results from COVID-19 vaccinations so far are encouraging enough that she thinks the need for massive lockdowns could be over before the end of the summer. But Tam says some of the more personal measures, like wearing masks and limiting close contact outside our households, may be with us longer. The Canadian Press

