Elementary teachers’ union endorses NDP ahead of Ontario election

A union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers has endorsed the New Democrats ahead of the spring election.
The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario made the announcement at a meeting today.
ETFO president Sam Hammond says the party earned the endorsement because of its commitment to publicly funded education.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to end standardized testing of students if elected, something the teachers’ union supports.
Teachers have had a strained relationship with the governing Liberals for years following a bitter contract dispute with former premier Dalton McGuinty in 2012.
Ontario’s spring election will be held on June 7.
Wynne, Ford to touch on health care in campaign stops
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be making stops at hospitals in Toronto and Newmarket, Ont., on Thursday before heading to Barrie, Ont., for an evening campaign event.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford plans to make an announcement in Mississauga, Ont., this morning, and tour a west-end Toronto hospital this afternoon.
