 Skip to main content

Eleven instructional videos produced to explain first-of-its-kind intersection in PEI

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A displaced left turn lane for a new intersection near Hillsborough Park is explained in an image from a Government of Prince Edward Island Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy website.

The Canadian Press

Worried there will be confusion when a new type of intersection is completed in Charlottetown, the Prince Edward Island government has produced no less than 11 instructional videos for drivers.

Described as a first in Canada, the busy intersection near Hillsborough Park will soon feature two so-called displaced left turn lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The strangely hypnotic videos, produced with highly detailed computer animation, show every conceivable option for drivers approaching the redesigned roadways, which include new restrictions on turning right on a red light.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for the province’s Transportation Department, says the new lanes are designed to ease congestion at a junction that handles about 45,000 vehicles daily during the tourist season.

Yeo says under the current configuration, motorists turning left from the Trans-Canada Highway can sometimes wait up to 20 minutes to complete the manoeuvre onto St. Peters Road.

He says the new intersection is expected to open to traffic as early as Nov. 15.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies