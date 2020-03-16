 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Elias Scharf, the ‘old soul’ Saskatchewan boy who went viral by handling Disneyland’s closure with remarkable calm

Nancy Macdonald
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Elias Scharf speaks to a Fox 11 Los Angeles reporter about the closure of Disneyland on March 12, 2020 in this still image taken from video.

Twitter

Elias Scharf is every bit as chill in real life as he appears on TV, as evidenced in the 12-year-old’s impossibly calm response to having a dream vacation cut short.

Elias, who’s from Craven, Sask., was visiting Disneyland with his mom, dad and 24-year-old sister when the theme park announced it was closing for one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox 11 Los Angeles caught up with Elias – wearing a blue poncho, an umbrella resting casually against his shoulder – just outside the park gates in Anaheim, Calif., last Thursday to ask for his reaction to news of the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

“We come from Canada – took a long trip to get here,” Elias said calmly, taking a long sip from a Starbucks cup, signalling an end to the interview, which went viral.

“This Canadian kid’s response to not being able to go to Disneyland this weekend is the best thing I’ve seen today,” Arash Markazi, sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted. “I’d like to think he took a drag of his cigarette a couple minutes later as he talked about missing out on ‘It’s a Small World [one of the theme park’s long-standing attractions].’”

“The way he sips his coffee screams elderly man who has seen one too many bad things in his life and just doesn’t give AF any more,” another Twitter user replied.

“Five-tool future dad,” wrote Tom Ziller. “Restrained disappointment, comfy clothes, mild bemusement with unfortunate circumstances, practical haircut and an all-world coffee sip as he finishes his point.”

The trip was a treat for the Grade 7 student from Ecole Lumsden Elementary School.

Elias, who plays the bagpipes and video games in his spare time, is a big fan of Star Wars and was keen to try the new Guardians of the Galaxy rides. He had saved up the money he earns for cleaning his house to build a lightsaber and a droid at Disneyland.

The family flew in last Monday from Regina and were able to spend four days at the park before cutting their trip short Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias, who seems wholly unfazed by the attention, said in an interview that he was “a bit” disappointed to return early, but added “it’s for the best.”

He and his family are self-isolating on their acreage just north of Regina for the next two weeks.

Elias said he “deleted Twitter because it got boring.” But his dad, Forrest, a fruit-crop specialist with the Saskatchewan government, caught him up with the world’s reaction to his interview before their flight home yesterday. The family had “quite the laugh,” at the airport, reading the comments online.

His son “really is an old soul,” said Mr. Scharf, noting that the short clip captured his particular “way of being.”

At that point, Elias interjected dryly: “Is this my interview or yours?”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies