Quebec says it will use the services of Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk to connect thousands of remote homes in the province to high-speed internet by the end of September.

The provincial government said Monday it would invest $50 million to offer about 10,000 remote homes to Starlink satellite internet, which is operated by another one of Musk’s companies, SpaceX.

The homes are located far from the province’s fiber-optic cable network.

Premier Francois Legault says high-speed internet is essential because of the rise in remote work and the need to develop the regions outside big cities.

The government says it’s expecting to reach its goal of providing high-speed access to all Quebecers before September.

Quebec estimates it will spend a total of about $1.3 billion to connect the entire province to high-speed internet.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.