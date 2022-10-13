The inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will begin holding hearings on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about the use of the legislation, the public hearing and the witnesses being called to speak.

What is the Emergencies Act?

The Emergencies Act gives the federal government sweeping powers. Those powers can be used in four contexts: public-welfare emergencies such as natural disasters and disease outbreaks; public-order emergencies that arise from “threats to the security of Canada”; international emergencies; and war emergencies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government was invoking the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14. It was the first time the legislation was used since its creation in 1988. The government’s aim was to bring an end to the convoy protests that shuttered downtown Ottawa and the border blockades that stymied trade at several crossings with the United States.

Why did the federal government trigger the Emergencies Act?

When the act was invoked, the convoy protests had been going on for more than two weeks in Ottawa, causing significant disruptions to city residents and businesses. Safety concerns forced downtown businesses to close for weeks and the round-the-clock honking, rumbling diesel engines, nighttime fireworks and partying made the core unlivable for residents.

In the same time period, protesters also intermittently blockaded several border crossings in Western Canada. In Windsor, Ont., another convoy of protesters shuttered the country’s busiest border crossing with the United States for almost a week. That blockade ended the day before the federal government issued the emergency orders.

“The federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,” said Mr. Trudeau, calling the move a measure of “last resort.”

Under the act, the government issued sweeping orders that gave police the ability to arrest protesters within specific prohibited areas and gave financial institutions the power to freeze protesters’ accounts without a court order.

The orders took effect on Feb. 14. The law allows for parliamentary oversight of the orders but not before they are put in place. Parliament voted on the motion confirming a declaration of emergency on Feb. 21. By then police had already cleared the protests in Ottawa.

The vote was supported by all Liberal and NDP MPs and the Green Party’s Elizabeth May. However, Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs opposed the declaration of emergency, as did Green MP Mike Morrice.

It was ultimately lifted on Feb. 23 – nine days after being invoked.

What is the Public Order Emergency Commission about?

Mr. Trudeau announced the commission in late April. The Emergencies Act mandates that a commission be convened within 60 days of the revocation or expiry of a declaration of emergency. The commission’s report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days of the end of the public order emergency declaration.

According to the commission mandate, the commissioner will assess the basis for the government’s decision to declare a public order emergency, the circumstances that led to it, and the “appropriateness and effectiveness” of the measures taken.

The commissioner will provide findings and recommendations, including on the act’s use and “any necessary modernization” of it, in a final report to be delivered early next year.

Who is leading the commission?

Paul Rouleau was appointed inquiry commissioner on April 25. He has been a judge on the Ontario Court of Appeal since 2005.

“I am confident that, with the cooperation of all of the parties, the hearings will provide a fair and thorough process for the presentation of the evidence required for the Commission to be able to give the public the answers to which it is entitled,” said Mr. Rouleau in a statement posted on the commission’s website.

The commission’s co-lead counsels are Shantona Chaudhury (a partner at Pape Chaudhury LLP and the co-executive director of the Supreme Court Advocacy Institute) and Jeffrey Leon (a senior partner at Bennett Jones LLP and an arbitrator and mediator at Arbitration Place).

The federal government and governments of Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan all have standing at the commission. Several individuals and groups were also granted standing, including the Ottawa Police Service, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the Canadian Constitution Foundation, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, and several of the Ottawa protest leaders. Depending on the type of standing granted, those entities will also be allowed to cross-examine witnesses.

Who are the witnesses being called to speak at the public hearings?

The witness list includes individuals expected to defend the invocation of the act as a necessary measure to restore order – and those who will argue it was an unnecessary overreach of government. The list also includes Ottawa residents and protest participants. The commission says the witness list is still subject to change.

Over the course of six weeks, 65 witnesses are expected to give testimony. They include:

Federal government:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair

Justice Minister David Lametti

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service David Vigneault

Finance department deputy minister Michael Sabia

Ottawa convoy protest leaders and organizers:

Patrick King

Benjamin Dichter

Tom Marazzo

Chris Barber

Tamara Lich

Ottawa residents and officials:

Zexi Li, who helped secure an injunction against the use of horns by the protesters

Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street BIA, which is located in the middle of the protest area

Catherine McKenney, outgoing city councillor

Jim Watson, outgoing mayor

Police forces:

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell

Retired OPP chief superintendent Carson Pardy

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

Deputy RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme

Deputy RCMP Commissioner Curtis Zablocki

How long will the public hearings go on?

The public hearings will begin on Thursday, Oct. 13. The fact-finding of the hearings will run for six weeks until Nov. 25. Then, a one-week policy phase will begin on Nov. 28.

How can you follow along?

The hearings will be held at 395 Wellington St., in Ottawa, where members of the public can attend the proceedings. According to the commission website, those wishing to attend in-person will be required to go through “courthouse-style security screening” at the building entrance.

The hearings will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET each day and will be live-streamed on the commission’s website, available here.

Globe and Mail journalists Marsha McLeod, Marieke Walsh, Shannon Proudfoot, and columnist Campbell Clark will be covering the commission.