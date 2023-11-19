Residents of a neighbourhood in a city northeast of Edmonton are being told to shelter in place as police look for a 32-year-old man who they say is armed.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Sunday morning for the Pineview community in Fort Saskatchewan, warning that a male with two guns was in the neighbourhood.

The alert alleged he’d been involved in a “firearms incident.”

RCMP advise in a news release that they are on scene at a residential complex in Fort Saskatchewan.

They say Trevor Chykerda is armed and people in the Pineview community should stay inside, lock doors and windows, and not report police locations.

They’ve released a photo of Chykerda, saying he’s five feet six inches tall, has brown hair and a heavy build, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.