John Douglas Cress in a handout photo.

The RCMP has issued an emergency alert after one person was injured in an alleged axe attack in Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say investigators are searching for 61-year-old John Douglas Cress in relation to the assault at a residence on Greenwood Street, in Thorburn, N.S., in Pictou County.

Police say Cress fled into the woods and is believed to be on foot.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say the victim was known to the suspect, and the injuries are described as serious.

They advised residents of Thorburn to shelter in place while police search for the suspect.