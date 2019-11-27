 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Emergency alert system to broadcast test messages across most of Canada today

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Provincial and territorial emergency management systems will send test signals to your wireless device Wednesday, as well as to radio and TV stations. A text message from Telus is seen on a smart phone in Toronto on Friday, May 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Wireless devices, radio and TV stations will issue emergency messages today, but there isn’t anything to be alarmed about.

The squawky signals from provincial and territorial emergency management systems across the country – except in Nunavut – will be transmitted to test the national public alert system.

The alerts are designed to warn of imminent threats or emergencies, such as floods, tornadoes, fires or Amber Alerts.

Story continues below advertisement

Depending on where you live, the tests will be conducted mid-morning or early afternoon.

The emergency alerts have become a familiar sound since the national public alert system was first tested in early 2018, revealing glitches in several provinces.

Since January, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says 125 emergency messages have been issued, warning Canadians of potentially life-threatening situations.

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives.

Some alert recipients, however, have considered them an annoyance, sparking complaints on social media – and even to 911 operators – that the emergency warnings came too late at night or were targeting the wrong geographic area.

The complaints have prompted often heated debates about their necessity in helping to find missing children or to warn of emergencies.

Pelmorex Corp., which operates the system’s technical infrastructure, says the tests are necessary to ensure the system is working properly and to educate Canadians on what the warning signals look and sound like.

Story continues below advertisement

To receive alerts, compatible wireless devices must be equipped with the latest operating software. They must also be connected to an LTE network when the alert is issued.

All wireless devices sold by service providers after April 6, 2019 are required to be capable of issuing the public alerts.

Canadians with compatible devices who don’t receive the test are being asked to contact their wireless service provider.

Here is when the test signals are scheduled to be transmitted:

  • Alberta 1:55 p.m. MST
  • British-Colombia 1:55 p.m. PST
  • Manitoba 1:55 p.m. CST
  • New-Brunswick 10:55 a.m. AST
  • Newfoundland and Labrador 10:55 a.m. NST
  • Northwest Territories 9:55 a.m. MST
  • Nova Scotia 1:55 p.m. AST
  • Nunavut – No test
  • Ontario 2:55 p.m. EST
  • Prince Edward Island 12:55 p.m. AST
  • Quebec 1:55 p.m. EST
  • Saskatchewan 1:55 p.m. CST
  • Yukon 1:55 p.m. PST
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies