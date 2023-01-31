The 911 systems across the Maritimes were briefly offline Tuesday morning, prompting officials to issue emergency alerts.

By late morning it remained unclear what caused the outages.

Bell Aliant, which serves all of Atlantic Canada, confirmed that 911 service for people using landlines was briefly knocked out, but it said service remained available to those using wireless devices.

“We are investigating the root cause and apologize for the inconvenience,” Bell Aliant said in an emailed statement.

Officials in Nova Scotia issued an emergency alert just after 8 a.m. advising that the system was having issues, but a follow-up alert at 8:42 a.m. confirmed service had been restored.

New Brunswick’s Organization of Emergency Measures confirmed similar problems around 8 a.m., and the organization said the system was back in operation by 9:28 a.m.

In P.E.I., the disruption was brief. The Island’s Public Safety Department issued a statement just before 9 a.m., saying the system had been restored.

At one point, the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office distributed an Alert Ready message saying that if anyone was having problems dialing 911 they should instead call one of four regular telephone numbers listed in the alert.

The Alert Ready system delivers intrusive emergency messages to radios, televisions and most smartphone devices.