One dead, one injured after plane crash in Montreal

Police say one person has died and one has been taken to hospital after a plane crash on an island near Old Montreal.

Police did not offer details on the victims, but say they are believed to have been the only two occupants of the plane that crashed in the Ile Sainte-Helene area of the city.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the Saturday evening crash, including potential causes.

More to come.

