Emergency officials in New Brunswick warn of potential flooding this week

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A New Brunswick flag floats in floodwater from the Saint John River in Waterborough, N.B., on May 13, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Emergency officials in New Brunswick are advising residents to be vigilant this week, saying some waterways could reach or slightly exceed the flood stage.

River Watch says it is also closely watching for ice movement in the upper Saint John River basin, which would increase the risk of ice jams.

Officials say two ice jams currently have the potential to cause a rapid increase of water levels in affected areas – one near Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska on the Saint John River; and the other at Kilburn, which moved from lower Perth.

They also warn that Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting 20-40 millimetres of rain, possibly higher near the Fundy coasts, and very mild temperatures starting Monday and into Tuesday.

River Watch says Fredericton is forecast to hit its flood stage of 6.5 metres on Wednesday, while Gagetown is expected to exceed its flood stage of 4.0 metres on Thursday and Saint Hilaire is also forecast to hit flood stage.

People are advised to keep watercraft off rivers and are asked to avoid the banks of waterways and to have a plan if needed, to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

