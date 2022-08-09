Dr. Paul Hannam, one of Canada’s top emergency physicians, showed those patients a warm, caring face. Hannam died July 16 at age 50.Michael Tenaglia/Courtesy of Rosemary Hannam

While many of his colleagues expressed frustration when they saw unvaccinated COVID-19 patients bump cancer and cardiac patients from the surgery queue, Paul Hannam, one of Canada’s top emergency physicians, showed those patients a warm, caring face. He approached those in need of medical aid “with as much humanity as humanly possible,” his colleague Dr. Ray Wiss said. This was true, Dr. Wiss added, no matter whether the patient opposed vaccinations or was addicted to drugs and in the emergency department for the third time that month because he had not taken his diabetes medicine and was on the verge of going into a coma.

“He was very dedicated to dignified and ethical care of marginalized patients in our departments and was an effective speaker [on the issue] at tables I sat at in Toronto,” said Dr. Howard Ovens, a fellow emergency physician.

Dr. Hannam, who died July 16 at age 50 from a heart attack during a fun run in the Albion Hills Conservation Area in Caledon, Ont., was chief of emergency medicine at North York General Hospital. He was also a former Olympian who represented Canada in sailing at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Early in the pandemic, when emergency doctors in the Toronto area were anxious to protect themselves after hearing about their peers’ struggles in hotspots like northern Italy and New York, Dr. Ovens said, Dr. Hannam helped many of his colleagues cope with the pressures. Dr. Hannam eased their fears by keeping them abreast of pandemic protocols and teaching them how to wear, remove and discard personal protective equipment safely.

“[He] was a very brave leader during the early stages of the pandemic – for sure,” Dr. Ovens said.

His gift for leadership was apparent throughout his professional life. In addition to treating patients, he helped launch groundbreaking bedside-ultrasound evaluations in emergency departments across Canada, led many other regional training programs and served as an assistant medical professor at the University of Toronto.

“People recognized him as somebody who had the best interests of them and their team and their patients and their mission at heart,” said Dr. Ovens, a Mount Sinai Hospital emergency physician who chairs an Ontario government advisory committee and collaborated with Dr. Hannam on numerous projects.

“He built a rapport and trust with the people who worked with him and under him. That was rare and very valuable in a discipline like ours, where teamwork is everything.”

Paul Davidson Hannam was born Oct. 7, 1971, in Vancouver. He was the younger of Pauline (née Hannon) and Alan Hannam’s two sons. Now retired, the couple were both dentists in their native Australia and the United Kingdom. After they moved to Vancouver, Alan, who holds a PhD in dentistry, became a University of British Columbia dental professor. Pauline was a stay-at-home mother for many years and later worked as a UBC dental microbiologist and grant-applications administrator.

From the time he was a child on the playground, Paul was quiet – but an exceptional listener, said his brother, Tom Hannam, a Toronto-based fertility specialist. After remaining unobtrusive and hearing what people needed, Paul brought out his leadership skills and helped others achieve their goals.

“Paul’s values were aligned with his understanding of the world and what should be best for the world, rather than what was best for Paul,” Tom said.

Hannam, left, and Brian Storey, right, walk with other members of Team Canada during the 1996 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Atlanta. They were competing in the two-person dinghy event.Courtesy of Dr. Brian Storey

As a youngster, Paul was confident, intelligent, athletic, kind, creative and funny, said his wife, Rosemary Hannam, who met him when they were both in Grade 8 at Vancouver’s Lord Byng Secondary School. They started dating in Grade 11.

“We shared the same sense of humour,” she said.

Growing up beside the Pacific Ocean, Paul inherited his father’s love of sailing. In sailing camp as a preteen, Paul befriended fellow camper Brian Storey and they began competing together in a two-person dinghy event.

“In 1992, when I proposed an improbable campaign to represent Canada at the 1996 Olympics, he said yes, and his yes changed both our lives,” said Dr. Storey, now an administrator at Douglas College, a Vancouver-area postsecondary institution.

Having completed his first year of UBC medical school, Paul dedicated himself to qualifying for the Olympics – a risky move because he and Dr. Storey had finished last in the 1992 Olympic trials. Only one Canadian berth was available in each boat class in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Also, UBC said his medical-school spot would not be guaranteed if he postponed his studies.

“The decision to take time off was stressful,” Ms. Hannam said. “Leading up to his meeting with the dean to ask permission, he wasn’t sure it was the right decision, since he knew it would be a tonne of work to catch up after a year away.”

But approval came quickly.

“He had a whole speech rehearsed and the only thing the dean asked was: ‘Do you have a shot [at qualifying]?’” Dr. Storey recalled. “He answered ‘Yes,’ and that was that.”

The pair won their Olympic qualifying event in Vancouver and their vessel placed 20th out of 36 in Atlanta.

“We were both proud to represent Canada,” Dr. Storey said. “Being at the Games with such a close friend was a bonus. We had already decided that the process was more important to us than the result.”

Being an Olympian gave Paul a quiet confidence in his ability to problem-solve and work hard, Ms. Hannam said. After the Games, he got married, finished his UBC studies and completed a family-medicine residency at Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital).

But Paul Hannam preferred the intensity, excitement and challenges of the emergency department, his wife said.

He started on staff at Toronto East’s emergency department and then became its chief. Shortly after assuming the new role, Dr. Hannam learned of Canada’s Emergency Department Echo, or EDE (pronounced Eddie) bedside-ultrasound certification program, headed by Dr. Wiss.

A physician who formerly served with the Canadian military, Dr. Wiss pioneered Canada’s EDE practice in Sudbury, Ont., in 2007, expanded it during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and continues to lead the certification program.

Many medical professionals, including radiologists and technicians, doubted that bedside ultrasound could be deployed properly in emergency departments. But Dr. Hannam was an early adopter and advocate of EDE.

“He was that kind of a doctor who could see the future,” Dr. Wiss said.

Some 20,000 certifications have been granted in Canada and EDE is now “deeply ingrained in Canadian emergency medicine,” Dr. Wiss said.

“And the reason for it is because I was able to attach myself to a naturally extraordinary team – of which Paul Hannam was one of the leading members,” said Dr. Wiss, who is now based in Abbotsford, B.C.

But Dr. Wiss added, Dr. Hannam did not fit the “caricature” of emergency doctors, who tend to enjoy stress and respond aggressively to aggressive patients. Unlike his peers, Dr. Wiss said, he never got flustered by “obstreperous” patients or “dramatically personality-disordered” colleagues and was inevitably the “consummate gentleman.”

As chief of emergency medicine at North York General Hospital during the pandemic, Dr. Hannam faced formidable management, logistical, procedural and workflow-related challenges, Ms. Hannam said.

“Then there were many challenges with staffing, and also dealing with burnout and fatigue,” she said.

Storey, front and Hannam, rear, sail during a promotional event in Vancouver's English Bay in 1996.Gord Milne

Dr. Hannam split his administrative and clinical duties about 50-50. To give his staff a break, he often worked overnight, weekend and holiday shifts, his brother said.

But he was not “all about work,” Ms. Hannam said. He loved being active with their children, George and Charlotte, who are now adults.

Dr. Hannam spent many hours building and flying remote-controlled planes with George and driving him to and from hockey practices and games – rarely missing them. Dr. Hannam also built a dollhouse and other items with Charlotte and went running with her and scuba diving with both kids.

Despite his many accomplishments, Dr. Hannam stayed humble – and quiet – about them.

“The more you scratched the surface, the deeper it was,” Dr. Ovens said. “I knew him for many years before a colleague told me that he’d been to the [1996] Olympics in Atlanta representing Canada on the sailing team – I had no idea.”

In May, Dr. Ovens was also surprised to learn that Dr. Hannam had run this year’s Boston Marathon, which has stringent qualifying standards. Actually, said Ms. Hannam, few people knew that Dr. Hannam had competed in Boston and, in previous years, marathons in Victoria, Berlin and Chicago, where he planned to return in October.

By comparison, said Dr. Tom Hannam, the fateful eight-kilometre fun run posed little difficulty. But Dr. Hannam collapsed only 700 metres from the start.

According to Ms. Hannam, his heart valves, skin, eyes, bones and tissues were donated to more than 70 patients.

“He was always adamant that his organs and tissues be donated – as much as possible,” Ms. Hannam said.

Dr. Hannam’s family and colleagues are raising money to create an annual national financial award, possibly a scholarship, in his honour. The University of Toronto has already established an annual non-monetary award in Dr. Hannam’s name, which will go to an outstanding professional within the university’s emergency-medicine division, said Dr. Ovens, who is also a professor there.

Dr. Ovens lamented the loss of Dr. Hannam’s leadership after he had already accomplished so much at a comparatively young age.

“[He] really was just coming to the prime of his career,” Dr. Ovens said.

Dr. Paul Hannam leaves his parents, wife, children, brother and other relatives.