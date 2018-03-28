 Skip to main content

Emotional Lindhout tells kidnapper’s sentencing hearing about flashbacks

Ottawa
The Canadian Press

Amanda Lindhout at her home in Canmore, Alta., on June 14, 2015.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

Lindhout tells a sentencing hearing for Ali Omar Ader that the abuse she suffered in captivity filled her with pain and self-hatred.

Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, is facing up to life in prison after being convicted of hostage-taking.

Justice Robert Smith ruled in December that Ader was a willing participant in the 2008 kidnapping of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.

The judge found little to believe in Ader’s testimony, saying it did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang who threatened to harm him and his family.

Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months as hostages.

