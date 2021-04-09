Employees trapped in coolers at B.C. store rescued after vehicle crashes through wall

First responders have rescued employees that were trapped in the commercial coolers of a Walmart after a vehicle crashed through a wall from a parking area at a shopping centre on Vancouver Island.

The Saanich Fire Department says in a tweet that the driver had minor injuries and was being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Deputy fire chief Dan Wood says in a social media post that crews were working on stabilizing the building as it was being evacuated late Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.