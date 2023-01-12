This 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Ga.The Associated Press

Researchers say the death of a newborn North Atlantic right whale is a blow to the endangered species.

Scientist Philip Hamilton says the dead calf was found under a pier in Beaufort, North Carolina, last week.

The senior scientist at Boston’s New England Aquarium says the male calf was the 11th right whale born this season and was just a few weeks old.

Hamilton says there are about 340 right whales in existence and every calf is valuable.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department is extending its deadline to require that fishers use so-called “break-free” gear that helps prevent entanglements with whales.

Animal rights activist Kim Elmslie, with Oceana Canada, welcomed that decision, saying the federal government should require fishers to use ropeless gear to avoid entanglements altogether.