Open this photo in gallery: This Jan. 19, 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Ga.The Associated Press

An international environmental organization says it is concerning that at least three of the 19 North Atlantic right whale calves born this season have died this year.

Oceana Canada campaign director Kim Elmslie says there should be between 25 and 30 new calves so far, noting the total local whale population of 360 contains about 70 reproducing females.

She says the main threats facing endangered North Atlantic right whales include hazards from fishing gear and ship strikes.

Elmslie highlighted a study published earlier this month in the journal Biological Sciences, where researchers found that entanglements in fishing gear are a main factor in the decline of the species.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced earlier this week it was making no changes to last year’s right whale protection measures, noting the same speed restrictions, gear prohibitions and area closures triggered by signs of a whale will remain unchanged in 2024.

Elmslie says she’s glad Ottawa left the same measures in place because North Atlantic right whales need all the help they can get, but adds there’s need for more action including making ropeless fishing gear a priority.