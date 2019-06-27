 Skip to main content

Canada Enderby, B.C., wins Participaction challenge

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Enderby, B.C., wins Participaction challenge

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments

The British Columbia city of Enderby has been crowned the most physically active community in Canada in the first annual Participaction challenge.

The victory comes as the city in B.C.’s north Okanagan tracked almost two million activity minutes while hosting events like the Dash n’ Splash, a flash mob and the Foam Fest.

In addition to the most active accolade, Enderby takes home the top prize of $150,000, which it plans to spend on recreation infrastructure projects.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also five regional winners that won $20,000 each for their efforts: Amqui, Quebec, Gameti, N.W.T., Harvey, N.B., Headingley, Man., and Marathon, Ont.

Elio Antunes, CEO of Participaction, a national non-profit organization, says the two-week challenge was an amazing opportunity to get Canadians moving and show that everything gets better with exercise.

Enderby Mayor Greg McCune says it’s been exciting to watch their already lively community band together to encourage, support and engage in the challenge.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter