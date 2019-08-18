Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted gear-free off coast of Miscou, N.B.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans say a North Atlantic right whale that was last seen entangled is now free of the gear.

The department posted on Facebook on Friday saying right whale #4440 was seen free of entanglement off the coast of Miscou, N.B.

The creature was first spotted entangled on June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team partially disentangled the whale on July 16.

Despite the good news, the department says whale #4423, which is still entangled, was also spotted in the same area.

The rescue team is assessing disentanglement options over the weekend.

Four whales were reported entangled this year, the department says.

Eight whales died in Canadian waters this summer and there are only about 400 right whales left on the planet.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.