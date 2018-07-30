 Skip to main content

Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off Grand Manan, N.B.: DFO

GRAND MANAN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off Grand Manan, N.B.

It says the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station is tracking the whale.

The department says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team is unable to respond to assess the whale’s condition due to an issue with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions.

It says the forecast shows continued poor weather for the next two days.

The DFO says it will monitor the situation via aerial surveillance.

