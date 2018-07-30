Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off Grand Manan, N.B.: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off Grand Manan, N.B.
It says the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station is tracking the whale.
The department says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team is unable to respond to assess the whale’s condition due to an issue with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions.
It says the forecast shows continued poor weather for the next two days.
The DFO says it will monitor the situation via aerial surveillance.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.