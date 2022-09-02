Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area earlier this week, but says damage is still being assessed.

In a weather summary, the agency says it happened Wednesday in the community of Franktown, about 60 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

It says there were also reports of several funnel clouds as thunderstorms passed south of the city in the Richmond and Kemptville areas, and some damage to trees and property has been reported in Richmond.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms affected parts of central and southeastern Ontario that day, with multiple reports of pea- to ping pong ball-sized hail in the Kingston and Prince Edward County areas.

A waterspout was also spotted near Sauble Beach, and the Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed it made landfall, causing EF0 or light damage along a five-kilometre path.

Environment Canada says there were reports of downed trees between Sauble Beach and Sauble Falls, and power outages in the northern portions of Sauble Beach.

