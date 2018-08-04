 Skip to main content

Environment Canada confirms Tornado touches down west of Lake Manitoba

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down west of Lake Manitoba on Friday night, tearing at least one home off its foundation.

But a spokesman for the weather agency says that’s “just the tip of the iceburg” as photos posted on social media of a clearly defined funnel cloud suggest multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin says the tornado struck shortly before 9 p.m. after severe storm warnings had been posted for the area about 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

He says some people reported seeing tennis ball-sized hail, about six centimetres in diameter.

Begin says there were no immediate reports of injuries.

He says the weather agency will send a crew to the area to conduct a full investigation and try to determine the tornado’s intensity.

