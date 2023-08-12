Open this photo in gallery: Environment Canada has issued heat warnings along British Columbia's south coast. People cool off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings along British Columbia’s south coast.

It says a strong ridge of high pressure will bring well above seasonal daytime temperatures to the region.

The weather office says elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat, and it’s warning about heat-related health impacts.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are expected to see temperatures reaching about 33 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows near 17.

Meanwhile, East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are expected to see daytime temperatures reaching between 29 and 32, with overnight lows of about 17.

Environment Canada says the heat wave is expected to persist throughout the coming week, but to return to more seasonal values by Friday.

It says heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity is expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the weather statement says.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”