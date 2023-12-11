Environment Canada has issued wind warning alerts for the Maritime provinces, with wind speeds set to pick up this afternoon.

The weather agency says New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island could see rain and wind speeds between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says in the alerts there is a risk of damage to buildings, roof shingles and windows due to the high winds in all three provinces.

It also warns utility outages may occur.

Strong winds are expected to begin this afternoon and extend into the evening.

New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning today, with 40 to 70 millimetres expected this morning, which could cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.