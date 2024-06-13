Environment Canada issues tornado watches for several parts of Ontario

Open this photo in gallery: A crushed vehicle from a fallen tree from the aftermath of a possible tornado is shown in Tweed, Ont., on July 25, 2022.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for several parts of Ontario, including communities north and east of Toronto.

The weather agency has also issued tornado warnings for some communities in northern Ontario, including several in the Timmins and Kirkland Lake areas as it tracks a severe thunderstorm moving across the region.

In southern Ontario, Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes could develop this afternoon and evening in the areas under a tornado watch.

It says strong winds – gusting up to 110 kilometres an hour – hail and heavy rain are also possible.

The areas affected include Newmarket, northern York Region and northern Durham Region, Barrie and Orillia to the north of Toronto, and Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes area to the east.

The agency is warning residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.