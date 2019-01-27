Environment Canada issues weather advisories for southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for the entirety of southern Ontario, stretching from Windsor all the way east to Ottawa.
The weather agency says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket the region throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Blowing snow is also forecast in many areas, which could reduce visibility for drivers.
Provincial police have responded to a number of traffic accidents in the GTA.
Most of northern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning, as the region is seeing temperatures drop to –40 to –50 with the wind chill.
Further east in Montreal, Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.