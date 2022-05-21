A woman and child make their way through Trinity Bellwoods in Toronto during a thunderstorm on June 13, 2018.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada is warning people in southern Ontario of a “very dangerous” thunderstorm that could produce toonie-sized hail and destructive wind gusts up to 130 kilometres an hour.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” read a statement from the agency.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road. Locally heavy rain is also possible.”

Environment Canada said the worst of conditions could be seen in the Greater Toronto Area, although thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for Barrie, the Niagara region and other parts of southern Ontario.

Toronto police said some power outages were already being experienced, and said its non-emergency lines are being temporarily shut down due to the storm. The service warned of the possibility of property damage and uprooted trees from heavy winds.

Toronto Hydro said it was responding to power outages across the city, and warned residents to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines.

Environment Canada advised drivers to slow down and be prepared to stop if visibility drops, and told people to take cover immediately if inclement weather approaches them.

