Environment Canada warns southern Ontario about ‘first heat event’ of season

Environment Canada issued weather statements for parts of southern Ontario on Monday, noting that it was expecting the “first heat event of the season.”
The agency says the high temperatures can pose a health risk to people not used to the heat.
The weather statements affect a region that stretches from Windsor to east of Toronto.
Environment Canada says a warm and humid air mass is expected to move into the region, bringing temperatures higher than 30C, with a humidex of nearly 40.
Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to about 20 C.
Environment Canada is advising people to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty and spend a few hours each day in a cool place.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.