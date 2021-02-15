Environment Canada warns southern Ontario to brace for heavy snow

Open this photo in gallery A man is pictured through frozen icicles as he waits to catch a wave in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Feb. 12, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

It’s expected to be a snowy day across much of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region, including major cities Toronto and Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

The agency says between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Five centimetres should fall by Monday afternoon, with another, heavier round of snow forecast to begin in the evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution in case road conditions deteriorate.

In northwestern Ontario, the agency warns wind chill values could make temperatures feel as cold as -45 C but conditions are expected to ease slightly by Tuesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.