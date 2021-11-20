Debris is seen at the highway 7 mudslide west of Agassiz, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada is working on a new system to rank atmospheric rivers, a type of weather system that damaged highways, flooded farms and homes, and left at least four people dead in southern B.C. earlier this week.

The system is based on an approach used in the United States and will help people be better prepared, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Saturday in a briefing.

“Based on what we have seen this week in B.C., Environment Canada, whom I spoke with this morning, is speeding up development of a new ranking system for atmospheric rivers,” Mr. Farnworth said.

“This will help all of us be better prepared for everything from localized flooding and winds, to bigger storm events.”

The provincial government has come under scrutiny over whether it could have done more, such as using a text-based emergency alert system, to warn residents of a storm that hit southern B.C. on Sunday and Monday.

At least 20 communities across B.C., including Abbotsford, Langley, Nanaimo, Vancouver and Victoria, experienced record rainfall on Nov. 14, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Floods and mudslides damaged highways, stranding drivers and commercial truckers, while floodwaters swept over farmland and operations in the Sumas Plain, a fertile agricultural region in the Fraser Valley.

B.C. declared a state of emergency this past Wednesday. On Friday, the provincial government announced restrictions on fuel and travel, limiting people to 30 litres per trip to a gas station and restricting non-essential travel along three major highways.

Canadian Armed Forces members on Wednesday began arriving in B.C., with several hundred expected to take part in flood response efforts, including repairs to a dike in Abbotsford.

On Saturday, a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster, an airlift carrier, was scheduled to land at Abbotsford Airport to deliver three CH-146 Griffon helicopters to aid in flood response.

