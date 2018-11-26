Environmental group takes Ottawa to court, accuses government of failing to act on climate change

A Quebec environmental group is taking legal action against Ottawa in a suit alleging that the government’s failure to act on climate change violates the Charter rights of 3.5 million young people in the province.

The action by Environnement Jeunesse resembles similar legal offensives filed on behalf of youth around the world. The suits argue that future generations will bear a disproportionate impact of the consequences of climate change.

This marks the first legal climate-change initiative against the federal government in Canada and is believed to be the only one in the world to proceed by class action, the Quebec group says.

The group filed an application for authorization of the class action in Quebec Superior Court on Monday. The suit says Ottawa is trampling on youths’ constitutional rights by failing to take steps to protect them against the effects of climate change.

It says Ottawa has demonstrated “gross negligence” on the file for 25 years.

“Despite having recognized the urgency to act and the grave dangers posed by climate change, the Canadian government has done practically nothing,” the lawsuit says.

The suit represents about 3.4 million people who are aged 35 and under in the province. Catherine Gauthier, 29, director-general of the environmental group, is the designated plaintiff.

“It’s our generation – the children of today and future generations – who will feel the full force of climate change,” she told a press conference on Monday.

The suit cites several sections of both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms in its case, including the right to life and security.

“There is an international scientific and political consensus that it’s urgent to act to prevent global warming from producing irreversible and dangerous effects,” the court application says.

The group is seeking a declaration that Ottawa’s behaviour in the fight against climate change infringes on the rights of young people, as well as damages of $100 for each person aged 35 and under.