 Skip to main content

Canada Environmental group takes Ottawa to court, accuses government of failing to act on climate change

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Environmental group takes Ottawa to court, accuses government of failing to act on climate change

Ingrid Peritz
MONTREAL
Comments

A Quebec environmental group is taking legal action against Ottawa in a suit alleging that the government’s failure to act on climate change violates the Charter rights of 3.5 million young people in the province.

The action by Environnement Jeunesse resembles similar legal offensives filed on behalf of youth around the world. The suits argue that future generations will bear a disproportionate impact of the consequences of climate change.

This marks the first legal climate-change initiative against the federal government in Canada and is believed to be the only one in the world to proceed by class action, the Quebec group says.

Story continues below advertisement

The group filed an application for authorization of the class action in Quebec Superior Court on Monday. The suit says Ottawa is trampling on youths’ constitutional rights by failing to take steps to protect them against the effects of climate change.

It says Ottawa has demonstrated “gross negligence” on the file for 25 years.

“Despite having recognized the urgency to act and the grave dangers posed by climate change, the Canadian government has done practically nothing,” the lawsuit says.

The suit represents about 3.4 million people who are aged 35 and under in the province. Catherine Gauthier, 29, director-general of the environmental group, is the designated plaintiff.

“It’s our generation – the children of today and future generations – who will feel the full force of climate change,” she told a press conference on Monday.

The suit cites several sections of both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms in its case, including the right to life and security.

“There is an international scientific and political consensus that it’s urgent to act to prevent global warming from producing irreversible and dangerous effects,” the court application says.

Story continues below advertisement

The group is seeking a declaration that Ottawa’s behaviour in the fight against climate change infringes on the rights of young people, as well as damages of $100 for each person aged 35 and under.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019