Escort agency owners welcome Ontario court ruling on constitutional challenge to prostitution laws

An Ontario court judge has found some aspects of Canada’s prostitution laws to be constitutionally invalid, following a challenge brought by the owners of a London, Ont., escort agency who were charged by police in 2015.

Justice Thomas Mckay ruled Friday that laws prohibiting advertising someone else’s sexual services violates the charter right to freedom of expression, and that the laws prohibiting procuring and materially benefiting from someone else’s sexual services violate the charter right to security of person.

Tiffany Harvey and Hamad Anwar, whose escort agency Fantasy World Escorts was raided by police in November, 2015, embraced in court after the ruling. The couple had been facing potential jail time had their challenge been unsuccessful.

This was the first real test of Canada’s prostitution laws, since the legislation was revised in 2014.

The six-month police probe into Fantasy World Escorts had stemmed from complaints police were receiving from residents about the agency’s advertisements on local bus shelters.

The pair – who were charged with procuring, advertising and materially benefiting from the sale of someone else’s sexual services – launched their constitutional challenge in 2017, arguing that they were charged under laws that violate sex workers’ Charter rights to safety and freedom of expression.

In 2014, after the Supreme Court deemed the old laws – which included bans on street soliciting, brothels and people living off the avails of prostitution – to be unconstitutional, in that they created severe dangers for vulnerable women, the federal government adopted the “Nordic Model” which aims to eradicate the demand for sex work.

Under the new law, known as the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, it is now legal to sell sex, but not to buy or advertise it.

The crux of the agency owners’ challenge was that the nature of the laws they are charged under “upsets and dissolves what the Supreme Court of Canada expressed in [the 2013 ruling].”

They argued that the laws against being able to procure or materially benefit from someone else’s sexual services essentially force sex workers to work alone, which “results in greater isolation and less community for them. It also privileges those with better resources.”

Advertising is important to ensure that terms and conditions are made clear to clients in advance, they argued—noting that it also allowed them to post a code of ethics that clients would have to agree to abide by. Advertising enables sex workers to “avoid the random violence of the streets,” they argued. “As such, it promotes an important societal and Charter value, the right to health and safety in the work environment.”

The Crown, in response, had argued that the existing laws are constitutionally sound, and “represent an informed response to the complex issue of prostitution."

Crown lawyers argued that third parties such as Fantasy World Escorts, who seek profit from sexual services through a “commercial enterprise,” are considered exploitative under the new legislation, and are therefore appropriately targeted by the laws.

Though the ruling led to a stay of charges in this case, it will not automatically apply to all cases in Ontario as it would had it been heard in the Superior Court.

