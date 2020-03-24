What do provinces consider ‘essential’ businesses in a coronavirus pandemic? The lists so far

Open this photo in gallery Maria Valere serves a customer through a new Plexiglas barrier at a Sobeys in Mississauga. Ontario's order to close non-essential businesses will keep supermarkets open, along with the farms and supply chains that keep them stocked. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Overview

To enforce social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have made lists of essential businesses allowed to keep their stores or offices open. Those not on the lists must close unless their employees can work from home or adapt to meet public health officials’ requirements, such as by switching to pickup or delivery. Additionally, Alberta, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador have lists of specific non-essential businesses that must close, such as gyms, tattoo parlours and tanning salons.

What’s still open everywhere

Food: Grocery and convenience stores are open, as are restaurants (takeout and delivery only) and businesses involved in food production or delivery. That includes pet-food stores.

Grocery and convenience stores are open, as are restaurants (takeout and delivery only) and businesses involved in food production or delivery. That includes pet-food stores. Banks: Financial services are on every province’s essential list, but some banks may have reduced or changed hours at branches.

Financial services are on every province’s essential list, but some banks may have reduced or changed hours at branches. Laundry: Laundromats and dry cleaners are open.

Laundromats and dry cleaners are open. Utilities: Energy, water, telecom and garbage-collection utilities will continue to run. Check your municipal government to learn more about whether billing for those utilities has been waived or postponed near you.

Open this photo in gallery Charlottetown, March 18: Prince Edward Islanders queue up at a liquor store after it was announced they would be closed. John Morris/The Globe and Mail

How the provinces differ

Liquor and cannabis: Provincial and private liquor and cannabis stores are on the essential lists from B.C. to Quebec, but Prince Edward Island closed its outlets for both. Newfoundlanders can’t buy cannabis (those stores are on the non-essential list), but they can buy liquor (by order-for-pickup only).

Provincial and private liquor and cannabis stores are on the essential lists from B.C. to Quebec, but Prince Edward Island closed its outlets for both. Newfoundlanders can’t buy cannabis (those stores are on the non-essential list), but they can buy liquor (by order-for-pickup only). Construction: The western provinces and Ontario have deemed most of their construction industries essential, as did PEI, though its list only exempts current construction projects. Quebec allows only emergency construction and the maintenance of vital infrastructure. Newfoundland’s lists do not mention construction.

The western provinces and Ontario have deemed most of their construction industries essential, as did PEI, though its list only exempts current construction projects. Quebec allows only emergency construction and the maintenance of vital infrastructure. Newfoundland’s lists do not mention construction. Energy: All provinces give natural-resource extraction industries at least some protection, but Alberta’s list of essential oil-and-gas jobs is the most detailed and specific.

All provinces give natural-resource extraction industries at least some protection, but Alberta’s list of essential oil-and-gas jobs is the most detailed and specific. Homelessness: B.C.'s essential-services list is the only one to include parks and public washrooms, citing their importance to homeless people. Shelters for homeless people and domestic-violence survivors are protected in all provinces.

Ontario

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 23

Link: Ontario’s full list of essential services

Full text of essential-services list

For the purposes of this order, businesses include any-for-profit, non-profit or other entity providing the goods and services described herein.

This does not preclude the provision of work and services by entities not on this list either online, by telephone or by mail/delivery.

Note that teleworking and online commerce are permitted at all times for all businesses.

Supply chains

1. Businesses that supply other essential businesses or essential services with the support, supplies, systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery and maintenance necessary to operate;

Retail and Wholesaling

2. Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale sale of food, pet food and supplies, and household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar retailers;

3. Businesses that provide essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including feed, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding;

4. Beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers, and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers; cannabis stores and cannabis producers;

5. Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels;

6. Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs, car and truck dealerships and related facilities;

7. Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses;

8. Business providing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical services, including pharmacies and dispensaries;

9. Businesses that supply office products and services, including providing computer products and related repair and maintenance services, for individuals working from home and for essential businesses;

10. Safety supply stores (for e.g. work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment);

Food Services and Accommodations

11. Restaurants and other food facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or takeaway, together with food delivery services;

12. Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences;

Institutional, Residential, Commercial and Industrial Maintenance

13. Businesses that provide support and maintenance services, including urgent repair, to maintain the safety, security, sanitation and essential operation of institutional, commercial industrial and residential properties and buildings, including, property management services,plumbers, electricians, custodial/janitorial workers, cleaning services, , security services, fire safety and sprinkler systems, building systems maintenance and repair technicians and engineers, mechanics, (e.g. HVAC, escalator and elevator technicians), and other service providers who provide similar services

Telecommunications and IT Infrastructure/Service Providers

14. Businesses engaged in providing or supporting Information Technology (IT) including online services, software products and related services, as well as the technical facilities such as data centres and other network facilities necessary for their operation and delivery;

15. Businesses providing telecommunications services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones etc) as well as support facilities such as call centres necessary for their operation and delivery;

Transportation

16. Taxis and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for activities of daily living;

17. Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services to businesses and individuals including by air, water, road, and rail including providing logistical support, distribution services, warehousing and storage, including truck stops and tow operators;

18. Businesses that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of transportation systems (road, transit, rail, air and marine) including delivery of maintenance services such as clearing snow, response to collisions, and completing needed repairs to the transportation systems.

Manufacturing and Production

19. Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers (e.g. primary metal/ steel, blow molding, component manufacturers, chemicals, etc. that feed the end-product manufacturer);

20. Businesses, facilities and services that support and facilitate the two- way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains.

Agriculture and food production

21. Businesses that farm, harvest, process, manufacture, produce or distribute food, including beverages, crops, animal products and by-products, aquaculture, hunting and fishing;

22. Businesses that support the food supply chain including assembly yards, livestock auctions, food distribution hubs, feed mills, farm equipment suppliers, feed suppliers, food terminals and warehouses, animal slaughter plants and grain elevators;

23. Business that support the safety of food including animal and plant health and animal welfare;

24. Businesses that provide veterinary services, and that supply veterinary and animal control medications and related supplies and testing kits;

25. Businesses that help to ensure safe and effective waste management including deadstock, rendering, nutrient management, bio hazardous materials, green waste, packaging recycling;

Construction

26. Construction projects and services associated with the healthcare sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could be repurposed for health care space;

27. Construction projects and services required to ensure safe and reliable operations of critical provincial infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors beyond the day-to-day maintenance;

28. Construction work and services, including demolition services, in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors;

29. Construction work and services that supports health and safety environmental rehabilitation projects.

Financial activities

30. Capital markets (e.g., the TSX);

31. Banking & Activities related to Credit Intermediation; credit unions;

32. Insurance;

33. Businesses that provide pension services and employee benefits services;

34. Businesses that provide financial services including payment processing, the payroll division of any employer (as defined by the Employment Standards Act/Occupational Health and Safety Act), any entity whose operation is the administration of payroll, banks and credit unions;

Resources

35. Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining materials and products (e.g. metals such as copper, nickel and gold) and that support supply chains in Northern Ontario including; a. Mining operations, production and processing; b. Mineral exploration and development; c. Mining Supply and Services that support supply chains in the mining industry including maintenance of operations, health and safety.

36. Businesses that provide chemicals and gases to support the natural resource sector analytical labs and drinking water and wastewater sectors and other essential businesses;

37. Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of forestry products (e.g. lumber, pulp, paper, wood fuel, etc.);

38. Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of aggregates to support critical infrastructure repairs and emergency response requirements (e.g. sandbags, armour stone barriers, etc.);

39. Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of petroleum and petroleum by-products.

Environmental Services

40. Businesses that support environmental management/monitoring and spill clean-up and response, including environmental consulting firms, professional engineers and geoscientists, septics haulers, well drillers, pesticides applicators and exterminators, management of industrial sewage/effluent (e.g. for mining operations), and environmental laboratories.

Utilities and Community Services

41. Utilities, and Businesses that support the provision of utilities and community services, including by providing products, materials and services needed for the delivery of utilities and community services: a. Waste Collection, Waste/ Sewage Treatment and Disposal, operation of landfills, and Hazardous Waste Disposal; b. Potable drinking water; c. Electricity Generation, transmission, distribution and storage; d. Natural Gas distribution, transmission and storage, e. Road construction and maintenance; f. police, fire, emergency services including coroner services and pathology services ; g. corrections and courts services; h. other government services including licenses and permits;

42. Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures, etc.).

Communications Industries

43. Newspaper publishers;

44. Radio & Television Broadcasting;

45. Telecommunications providers;

Research

46. Businesses and organizations that maintain research facilities and engage in research, including medical research and other research and development activities;

47. Businesses that provide products and services that support research activities;

Health Care and Seniors Care and Social Services

48. Organizations and providers that deliver home care services;

49. Retirement homes;

50. Long-term Care Facilities;

51. Independent health facilities;

52. Laboratories and specimen collection centres;

53. Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, including medications, medical isotopes, vaccines and antivirals; medical devices and medical supplies

54. Manufacturers, logistics and distributors of products and/or services that support the delivery of health care in all locations (including but not limited to hospitals, labs, long-term care homes, other residential health care, physicians, nurse practitioners and midwives, and home care services);

55. Businesses that provide products and/or services that support the health sector or that provide health services, including mental health and addictions and counselling supports.

56. Businesses that sell, rent or repair assistive/mobility/medical devices, aids and/or supplies.

57. Businesses that provide personal support services (many seniors and persons with disabilities, who can afford to, hire individuals to assist with the activities of daily living).

58. Health care professionals providing emergency care including dentists optometrists and physio-therapists;

59. Not-for-profit organizations that provide critical personal support services in home and also provide residential services for individuals with physical disabilities (such as the Centre for Independent Living and March of Dimes);

60. Businesses and all other organizations that support the provision of food, shelter, safety or protection, and/or social services and other necessities of life to economically disadvantaged and other vulnerable individuals, including but not limited to food banks, violence against women emergency shelters, homeless shelters, community housing, supportive housing, children’s aid societies, residential services for adults with developmental disabilities and for children, and custody and detention programs for young persons in conflict with the law.

Justice Sector

61. Professional and social services that support the legal and justice system;

Other Businesses

62. Rental and leasing services, including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery and equipment rental;

63. Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services, including post office boxes;

64. Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

65. Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers, accountants, translators;

66. Businesses providing funeral, mortician, cremation, transfer, and burial services, and any related goods and products (such as coffins and embalming fluid);

67. Land registration services, and real estate agent services and moving services;

68. Businesses providing security services including private security guards; monitoring or surveillance equipment and services;

69. Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help;

70. Businesses that support the safe operations of residences and essential businesses;

71. Businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including veterinarians, farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters, zoos, aquariums, research facilities and other service providers;

72. Child care services for essential workers, and home child care services of less than six children;

73. Businesses providing cheque cashing services;

Business Regulators and Inspectors

74. Organizations, including Administrative Authorities, that regulate and inspect businesses.

Quebec

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier François Legault. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 23

Measures took effect on: March 25, 12:01 a.m. (ET)

Link: Quebec’s full list of essential services

Full text of list

Priority health care services

Priority health care services, including:

all professions in the health and social services network;

emergency pre-hospitalization services (ambulance attendants and dispatchers);

private professional resource offices (health network);

drugstores;

dentists (emergency consultations);

optometry (emergency services);

intermediate resources and private seniors’ homes;

homecare services for seniors, people with disabilities and vulnerable individuals;

specialized shelter services (conjugal violence, homelessness, drug addiction, and so on);

community based family organisations;

811 and 911 call centre staff;

Héma-Québec;

Transplant Québec;

the Red Cross;

the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ);

the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ);

the production, procurement and distribution of medications, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment, including laboratories and research centres;

veterinaries;

animal shelters.

Public security services

Public security services, including:

police services, including municipal and Sûreté du Québec emergency call dispatching;

fire departments;

correctional services;

special constables;

security agencies;

the Ministère de la Sécurité publique (civil protection and coroners);

forest firefighters and all professionals who support civil protection operations;

communications services;

enterprises associated with environmental emergencies.

Essential government

Essential government services:

childcare workers and emergency childcare service support staff;

online higher education;

suppliers of goods and services for disadvantage people;

food inspection;

garbage collection;

government air services;

suicide prevention centres;

assistance services for the victims of conjugal violence;

staff that the municipalities deem essential (administration, public works, and so on).

Maintenance and operation of strategic infrastructure

Maintenance and operation of strategic infrastructure, including:

the production, procurement, transmission and distribution of energy (electricity, fossil energies);

the maintenance in good operating condition of essential public infrastructure such as bridges, municipal buildings, and so on;

construction, maintenance and the maintenance of essential activities related to public and private infrastructure that may pose a threat to public health and safety (private dams, the management of hazardous and radioactive materials, and so on);

health services and supply chain, for example, a water treatment plant;

computer resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation);

data centres.

Essential manufacturing activities

Essential manufacturing activities, including:

food production, such as farming enterprises, food processing, beverages, slaughterhouses, market garden production;

the production of inputs necessary for essential sectors;

the manufacture of medical instruments;

the manufacture of chemical products;

the manufacture of health products;

the manufacture of microelectronics components;

industrial complexes, especially the aluminum sector, and mining complexes must reduce to a minimum their activities;

manufacture and maintenance for the defence sector.

Essential stores

Essential stores, including:

grocery stores and other food stores;

drugstores;

convenience stores;

megastores outside shopping centres that offer grocery, drugstore or hardware services;

products for farms such as mechanical equipment, fertilizer and so on;

the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC);

funeral homes, crematoria and cemeteries;

restaurants (takeout counters or delivery only);

hotels;

drycleaners and laundromats;

medical and orthopaedic supply stores;

pet food and supplies stores;

movers;

work equipment (safety and protection).

Media and telecommunications

Media and telecommunications:

telecommunications (network and equipment);

cable operators;

printers (solely for printing newspapers);

national media;

local media.

Banking and financial services

Banking and financial services, including:

financial services (financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods);

insurance services (telephone service);

payroll services;

accounting services;

services related to financial markets.

Construction sector

Construction sector:

construction firms for emergency dispatching or security purposes;

electricians, plumbers and other trades for emergency services;

rental equipment.

Building maintenance services

Building maintenance services, including:

janitorial work;

building-maintenance firms (elevators, ventilation, alarms, and so on).

Essential transportation and logistics services

Essential transportation and logistics services:

mass transit and passenger transportation;

ports and airports;

locomotive and aircraft maintenance services and essential aeronautical services (air transport);

procurement and distribution of foodstuffs, grocery stores and convenience stores;

transportation, warehousing and distribution of essential goods;

snow removal and maintenance of functional road links;

service stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries deemed essential;

taxis, paratransit;

postal services, message handling and parcel delivery.

British Columbia

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan. Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 26

Link: B.C.'s full list of essential services

Full text of list

Essential services are those daily services essential to preserving life, health, public safety and basic societal functioning. They are the services British Columbians rely on in their daily lives.

Developed by Emergency Management BC in consultation with other government ministries and the provincial health officer (PHO), this definition is intended to clarify what qualifies as an essential service in the context of the Province’s response to COVID-19. In consultation with the PHO, these services should and are encouraged to remain open. They must, however, follow the orders and guidance provided by the PHO to ensure safe operations and reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The PHO has ordered some types of businesses to close. Any business or service that has not been ordered to close, and is also not identified on the essential service list, may stay open if it can adapt its services and workplace to the orders and recommendations of the PHO.

Child care providers and schools providing care and/or in-class instruction for children are to prioritize placements for those children whose parents are employed as front-line workers in direct to public health and health services, social services, law enforcement, first responders and emergency response.

A list of essential services follows.

Health and health services

Direct-to-public health services:

all health-care services, including acute care (hospitals), secondary/long-term care, coroners' services, health-care providers working within and outside an acute care setting and other health services, including public health, detox facilities, safe-injection sites, COVID-19 testing, clinical research supporting the COVID-19 response, blood/plasma donation services and emergency pre-hospitalization services;

other health services and caregivers (e.g., physicians, dentists, psychiatrists, psychologists, mid-level practitioners, nurses and assistants, infection-control and quality-assurance personnel, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists and assistants, social workers, mental-health and substance-use workers, including peer support workers, speech pathologists, diagnostic and therapeutic technicians and technologists, counsellors, chiropractors, naturopaths, dentists, crisis centres, outreach workers, overdose and harm-reduction services, meal programs; and

health first responders (paramedics).

Health service providers:

pharmaceutical production, medical laboratories/research, medical testing, pharmacies, medical supply and equipment manufacturers, wholesale, distribution and stores, and analytical testing labs related to testing of finished product for pathogens and contaminants;

safety supply (e.g., work clothes, personal protective equipment, medical/pharmaceutical/ laboratory supplies, etc.) stores, manufacturers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators;

medical wholesale and distribution; and

health plans, billing and health information.

Law enforcement, public safety, first responders, emergency response personnel

first responders, including police, fire and those services providing for public safety, including commercial vehicle safety enforcement, corrections and detainment facilities, park rangers, security and protective services, court services, bylaw enforcement, as well as communications/dispatching support for first responders and volunteers, such as search-and-rescue and public-safety lifeline volunteers;

public-sector workers for peace, order and good government, and employees of contracted service providers in these fields, including maintenance of technical infrastructure to support this work and compliance with health and public-safety orders;

businesses that provide support to police and correctional services;

operations and services in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Border Services Agency;

emergency management personnel at local, regional and provincial levels;

businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of aggregates to support critical infrastructure repairs and emergency response requirements (e.g., sandbags, armour stone barriers, etc.); and

equipment and uniform suppliers for first responders.

Vulnerable population service providers

businesses and non-profits that provide food, shelter, social and support services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals, such as food banks, community kitchens, and voluntary and community service providers; residential health facilities, mental-health, substance-use and addictions services; transitional, social and supportive housing, and single-room occupancy housing;

community services and outreach for immigrants, refugees, vulnerable populations and non-market housing, including businesses that sell, rent or repair assistive/mobility/medical devices, aids and/or supplies;

care for seniors, adults, children or individuals with disabilities;

child care services for those persons providing essential services;

caregivers for children in care and out of care;

elder and disability care, including disabled service support for people with physical and cognitive disabilities;

residential care for individuals with mental health and substance use challenges, including licensed and registered treatment and recovery facilities;

government and non-profit service delivery staff who provide access to income supports for people in need of food and shelter;

residential and care facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, children and people with disabilities;

overdose prevention sites, clinical overdose prevention services or medical marijuana provision; and

businesses that sell, rent or repair assistive/mobility/medical devices, aids and/or supplies, or other products/services that support the health sector, including mental-health and addictions/counselling supports.

Critical infrastructure service providers

infrastructure, drilling and production, refineries, processing, completion facilities, utilities, transportation, transmission, stations and storage facilities critical in supporting daily essential electricity needs, drinking water, waste water, electricity (including associated infrastructure), steam, alternative energy production, waste and hazardous management, industrial recycling, oil and natural and propane gas, fuel and other fuel sources, such as heating oil and wood pellets, as well as operating staff;

manufacturing of goods necessary for the continued and immediate operation of other essential infrastructure and businesses;

gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine fuels, and providers of charging stations for electric vehicles; and

operations and employees needed to operate and maintain drinking water and wastewater/drainage infrastructure, including: operational staff at water authorities; operational staff at community water systems; operational staff at wastewater treatment facilities; workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling or monitoring; operational staff for water distribution and testing; operational staff at wastewater collection facilities; operational staff and technical support for supervisory control and data-acquisition control systems; chemical disinfectant suppliers for wastewater and personnel protection; and workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting water and wastewater operations.

Food and agriculture service providers

food cultivation, including farming, livestock, aquaculture and fishing, and businesses that support the food supply chain, as well as community gardens and subsistence agriculture;

food processing, manufacturing, storage and distribution of foods, feed products and beverages;

workers essential to maintaining or repairing equipment in food processing and distribution centres;

workers, including temporary foreign workers, to support agricultural operations to enhance food security;

retail: grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets and other establishments engaged in the retail sale or provision of food, pet or livestock supply, liquor, cannabis (including producers), and any other household consumer products, such as cleaning and personal care products. (Includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential daily operation of residences. such as home supply, hardware, building material stores, pawn brokers, and garden centres and nurseries.)

farming supply, including seed, fertilizer, pesticides, farm-machinery sales and maintenance;

inspection services and associated regulatory and government workforce and supporting businesses required for slaughter of animals, dairy production and food safety; and

businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including veterinarians, farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters, zoos, aquariums, research facilities and other service providers.

Transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing

supply chain services needed to supply goods for societal functioning, including cooling, storing, packaging, transportation, warehousing and distribution;

workers who support the maintenance and operation of cargo transportation services, including crews, maintenance, operations and other facilities workers;

manufacturers and distributors (to include service centres and related operations) of packaging materials, pallets, crates, containers and other supplies needed to support manufacturing, packaging staging and distribution operations;

truck drivers who haul hazardous and waste materials to support critical infrastructure, capabilities, functions, and municipal and provincial services;

local, regional, and provincial delivery services, including but not limited to businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to business and residences and mailing and shipping services;

services to support and enable transportation, including highway, road, bridge maintenance and repair;

employees who repair, maintain and overhaul vehicles, aircraft and parts, rail equipment, marine vessels, and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers, as well as vehicle rentals and leasing;

services that facilitate the transportation of essential supplies, personnel and services, including port/waterfront operations, road, air and rail operations;

facilities supporting interprovincial and intra-provincial delivery of goods, including truck scales, commercial vehicle inspection stations, brokerages, truck towing and repair services, commercial cardlock fuel providers, truck and rest stops;

government-owned or leased buildings;

businesses that supply other essential businesses and people working from home with the support or supplies necessary to operate;

private transportation services, such as taxis, ride-hailing, helicopter, aircraft and marine vessels;

public transportation services under rules for physical distancing or other recommendations from the PHO;

workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods and support the natural resource sector, as well as workers supporting safety at such facilities;

provision of public services that support the safe operation of regulated businesses and the provision of public services that support those businesses to meet other regulatory requirements;

workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations;

workers who support the inspection and maintenance for ongoing safety at industrial facilities;

inspectors who ensure worksites are safe and health for workers, and who investigate serious workplace accidents;

workers who process and manage claims made by injured workers, including services related to their care and treatment, as well as the provision of workers’ compensation benefits;

hotels and places of accommodation;

activities of the consuls general and staff who support the work of the consuls general;

landlords of buildings where the consulates are located and those who must guarantee access to consular offices as well as the operation of the consular offices;

storage for essential businesses;

businesses that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of transportation systems (road, transit, rail, air and marine) including delivery of maintenance services, such as clearing snow, response to collisions and completing needed repairs to transportation systems;

businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers (e.g., primary metal/steel, blow moulding, component manufacturers, chemicals, etc., that feed the end-product manufacturer);

vegetation management crews and traffic workers who support environmental remediation/monitoring and who respond to environmental emergencies;

businesses providing staffing services, including temporary labour services; and

businesses that support the safe operations of residences, essential businesses and facilities/buildings.

Sanitation

cleaning services necessary to provide and maintain disinfection;

manufacturing of sanitary products, household paper products, chemicals, microelectronics/semi-conductor, including companies able to retrofit their production facilities to produce goods/services that can be used to address critical shortages of sanitary and protective goods;

businesses that support environmental management/monitoring and spill cleanup and response, including environmental consulting firms, professional engineers and geoscientists, septic haulers, well drillers, pesticides applicators and exterminators, management of industrial sewage/effluent (e.g., for mining operations) and environmental laboratories; and

waste (garbage and organics) and recycling collection, processing and disposal.

Communications, information sharing and information technology (IT)

workers maintaining IT and communications infrastructure for medical facilities, governments facilities, emergency response and command agencies, energy and utilities, banks and financial institutions, employees working from home, and other critical infrastructure categories and personnel, including managing information and cyber-security incidents;

newspapers, television, radio, online news outlets and other media services;

IT, radio, cable providers and telecommunications services, including phone, internet, wireless communications and data centres; and

satellite operations, undersea cable landing stations, internet exchange points, and manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment.

Non-health essential service providers

feed, water, bedding, veterinary care, veterinary supply, transport and processing services for livestock, animal shelters and pets;

coroners and workers performing mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries, as well as workers supporting the appropriate handling, identification, storage, transportation and certification of human remains;

banks and their branches, credit unions and related financial institutions, as well as workers who support security and technical operations supporting financial institutions;

capital markets, including the British Columbia Securities Commission, self-regulatory organizations, exchanges, clearing agencies and investment-fund dealers, advisers and managers;

services related to bankruptcy/credit restructuring and non-bank sources of capital, cheque-cashing outlets, money sending and money remittance services, currency exchange services, pawn brokers;

accounting, payroll, translation services, legal services and insurance providers; insurance assessment and adjudication providers;

plumbers, electricians, elevator maintenance providers, exterminators, property management services, custodial/janitorial workers, cleaning services, fire safety and sprinkler systems, building systems maintenance and repair technicians, engineers, mechanics, smelters and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and daily essential operation of residences and commercial buildings;

educational institutions — including public and private K-12 schools, and public post-secondary institutions — for purposes of facilitating remote learning or performing essential functions, including services that are needed to ensure the safety, security, welfare, integrity and health of the community, property and research and certain operational and contractual activities, if operating under rules for physical distancing or other recommendations from the PHO;

in relation to research universities, services including COVID-19-related research, residential housing and food services for students on campus, building operations and risk management, animal care services, health services for students, IT including data security and infrastructure, finance/payroll/administration/HR/communications and child care for essential university staff;

laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, if operating under rules for social and physical distancing or other recommendations from the PHO;

towing services and other vehicle repair/maintenance operations;

schools and other entities that provide free food services to students or members of the public, if operating under rules for physical distancing or other recommendations from the PHO;

construction work, in accordance with PHO direction, construction firms, skilled trades and professionals, and construction and light industrial machinery and equipment rental;

businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of primary and value-added forestry/silviculture products (e.g., lumber, pulp, paper, wood fuel, etc.) including soft-pulp products, such as protective masks, gowns, drapes, screens and other hospital supplies, as well as household paper products;

postal services, including both public and private mailing, shipping, logistics, courier, delivery services and post office boxes;

research services supporting essential sectors, including medical/clinical research and industrial research;

all government (local, regional, provincial) functions or services;

businesses and non-profits that provide support services to citizens and businesses on behalf of government – these include but are not limited to: income assistance and disability assistance, pensions, residential tenancy, BC Services Card, drivers’ licensing, Affordable Child Care Benefit, Medical Services Plan, forest-worker support programs, notary, commissioner, affidavits, pesticide exams, invigilation for essential trades, 1 888 COVID19, verify by video, and helpdesk for BCeID;

weather forecasters;

businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining materials and products (e.g., metals such as copper, nickel and gold) and that support supply chains including mining operations, production and processing; mineral exploration and development; and mining supply and services that support supply chains in the mining industry including maintenance of operations, health and safety;

workers at operations centres necessary to maintain other essential functions;

professional services, including lawyers and paralegals, engineers, accountants, translators;

land registration services and real estate agent services;

building code enforcement, inspection of buildings, building sites and building systems by building officials and registered professionals (architects and engineers);

public washrooms and hygiene facilities (toilets, handwash stations, showers) for unsheltered persons; and

parks and green space for public health and sheltering (for people experiencing homelessness).

Alberta

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 27

Link: Alberta’s lists of essential and non-essential services

Full text of essential-services list

Health, medical and public health

Emergency medical, ER and hospital physicians, nurses and support staff

Public health officials and staff

Private professional resources offices (health network)

Supply chain and technological support staff

Family medicine and other “frontline” medical staff

Continuing care (long-term care, licensed supportive living, and home care)

Private seniors’ residences and services

Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable

Treatment and operating facilities

Laboratories, testing and research facilities

Mental health and addictions counselling and support

Licensed addiction treatment facility staff

Licensed withdrawal management facility staff

Pharmacies

Dentistry (emergency services)

Optometry (emergency services)

Businesses that provide products and/or services that support the health sector

Canadian Blood Services and other organizations that support medical treatments such as organ donor or human health advocates

Specialized resources in accommodation (Example: domestic violence, homelessness, addictions)

Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical supplies

Public safety and security

Police, fire and EMS and support staff

Emergency Services workers – 911 operators, dispatchers and select public works employees that maintain municipal and/or public critical infrastructure

811 and 911 call centre workers

Control mechanism businesses and staff (e.g. SCADA)

OH&S, food and building safety inspectors and engineers

Corrections facility key staff

Vulnerable populations support staff

Not-for-profit organizations that provide critical personal support services to vulnerable / challenged persons

Service organizations such as Canadian Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse and Salvation Army

Non-governmental organizations that support vulnerable populations, including homeless shelters, food banks, outreach, and harm reduction

Immigrant support services

Victims support services and similar support organizations

Wildland Fire Fighters

Search and rescue organizations and volunteers

Environmental emergency response and regulatory enforcement

Sanitation services including but not limited to deadstock, rendering, nutrient management, bio hazardous materials, green waste, packaging recycling

Food and shelter

Assisted living facilities, seniors lodge, including homeless shelters and accredited seniors facilities

Supply chain, distribution and wholesale staff, including inspectors and food safety staff

Key retail staff of food distribution facilities, including grocery and convenience stores

Food production staff, especially of staples such as butchers, bakers, and fishmongers

Restaurants and other food preparation facilities, including those with alcohol service only for delivery or takeout (no dining room service)

Food delivery services

Food-related charities, such as food banks and “Meals on Wheels”

Hotels, motels, rental units and similar facilities, including student residences and accommodation sharing services

Energy and utilities

Workers who maintain, ensure, or restore, or are involved in the development, transportation, fuel procurement, expansion, or operation of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centres, control and storage facilities, suppliers, utility workers, reliability engineers and fleet maintenance technicians

Workers at Reliability Coordinator (RC), Balancing Authorities (BA), and primary and backup Control Centres (CC), including but not limited to the independent system operator

Mutual assistance personnel

Fuel distribution, transmission and storage

Utilities operations staff, to include generator operators, distribution repair services, inspections, security, emergency response and maintenance staff

Bulk and wholesale fuel production and distribution staff

Retail and wholesale point of sale operations

Coal, solar, wind and alternative energy facilities and staff

IT and OT technology staff – for Energy Management Systems and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and utility data centres; cybersecurity engineers; cybersecurity risk management

Vegetation management crews and supporting traffic workers

Instrumentation, protection, and control technicians

Water

Water and wastewater treatment plant operations, including the production, distribution and storage of essential treatment chemicals or other products

Bottled, bulk, distilled or water purification operations

Flood and drought control operations, including dams and irrigation operations

Transportation

Services that supply other essential businesses or essential services with the support, supplies, systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery and maintenance necessary to operate (i.e. supply chains)

Taxis and other private transportation providers of transportation services necessary for activities of daily living, including handicapped and ride sharing services

Services and facilities that provide transportation services to businesses and individuals including by air, water, road, and rail, including providing logistical support, distribution services, warehousing and storage, including truck stops and tow operators

Businesses that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of transportation systems (road, transit, rail, air and marine) including delivery of maintenance services such as clearing snow, response to collisions, and completing needed repairs to the transportation systems

Air transportation services including air crew, aviation and aerospace industry supporting infrastructure and staff

Services stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries, including unmanned air/ground vehicles

Postal, courier and parcel delivery services

Industrial

Industries or services that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers (e.g. petrochemicals and precursors, fertilizers, component manufacturers, chemicals, etc. that feed the end-product manufacturer)

Business and services that support security and the safe and reliable operations of high risk sites and facilities

Businesses and services that supply products to the mining and mineral production and distribution sector

Businesses, facilities and services that support and facilitate the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and global supply chains

Businesses that provide chemicals and gases to support the natural resource sector, analytical labs and drinking water and wastewater sectors and other essential businesses

Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of forestry products (e.g. lumber, pulp, paper, wood fuel, etc.)

Businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of aggregates to support critical infrastructure repairs and emergency response requirements (such as gravel, cement, concrete, and asphalt)

Processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feed stocks for chemical manufacturing

Petroleum, natural gas, and coal

Petroleum product storage, pipeline, terminals, rail transport, road transport

Crude oil storage facilities and pipeline transport

Petroleum refinery facilities

Petroleum security operations centre employees and workers who support emergency response services

Petroleum operations control rooms/centres

Petroleum drilling, extraction, production, servicing, processing, refining, terminal operations, transporting, and retail for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Operations for maintenance and emergency response

Retail fuel centres such as gas stations and truck stops, and the distribution systems that support them

Natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations

Underground storage of natural gas

Natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities

Natural gas security operations centre, natural gas operations dispatch and control rooms/centres natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including natural gas leak calls

Drilling, production, processing, servicing, and transporting natural gas for use as end-use fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, or use in electricity generation

Propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls

Propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centres

Processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centres

Workers necessary for the manufacturing of necessary materials and products for energy.

Construction

Construction projects and services associated with the healthcare sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could be repurposed for health care space

Construction projects and services required to ensure safe and reliable operations of critical provincial and municipal infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors beyond day-to-day maintenance

Construction work and services, including demolition services, in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors

Construction work and services that supports health and safety environmental rehabilitation projects

Construction projects to repair or render operable / safe any public conveyance, including elevators, escalators and ski lifts

Construction projects and services that are required to ensure safe and reliable operations of critical energy infrastructure or support supply chains

Any other construction project that can safely abide by the CMOH Public Health guidelines/directives

Agricultural and horticultural

Services or businesses that farm, harvest, process, manufacture, produce or distribute food, including beverages, crops, animal products and by-products, aquaculture, hunting and fishing

Businesses that support the food supply chain including assembly yards, livestock auctions, food distribution hubs, feed mills, farm equipment dealerships and suppliers, feed suppliers, food terminals and warehouses, animal slaughter plants and grain elevators, all farm input including fertilizer plants and distribution

Business that support the safety of food including animal and plant health and animal welfare

Businesses that provide veterinary services, and that supply veterinary and animal control medications and related supplies and testing kits

Operations that provide specialized pharmaceuticals or inputs to pharmaceuticals, to include medicinal marijuana operations

Retail

Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale sale of food, pet food and supplies, and household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar retailers

Businesses that provide essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including feed, animal food, pet food and animal supplies, including bedding

AGLC, beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers, and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers; vaping stores; cannabis stores and producers

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels

Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs, car and truck dealerships and related facilities

Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses

Business providing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical services, including pharmacies and dispensaries

Businesses that supply office products and services, including providing computer products and related repair and maintenance services, for individuals working from home and for essential businesses

Safety supply stores (safety gear and Personal Protective Equipment)

Businesses that supply and deliver remote or online ordering

Financial services

Financial and lending institutions, such as chartered banks, ATB Financial and provincial Credit Unions

All forms of insurance including brokerage

Services that provide access to credit, stocks or other forms of liquidity or finance to individuals, groups or businesses

Businesses that provide financial services including accounting, bookkeeping, payment processing, the payroll and benefits division of any employer

Investment management service organizations, such as and including the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

Businesses that provide pension services and employee benefits services, such as and including Alberta Blue Cross, Alberta Pensions Services Corporation, and the Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund

The Alberta Securities Commission

Information and telecommunications

Businesses engaged in providing or supporting Information Technology (IT) including online services, software products and related services, as well as the technical facilities such as data centres and other network facilities necessary for their operation and delivery, including IT service and repair in situ and mobile

Telecommunications services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones, etc.), as well as support facilities such as call centres necessary for their operation and delivery

Television, radio, internet and newspaper media outlets (local and national)

Cybersecurity operations and professionals

Public administration and government

Police, fire, emergency services including medical examiner services and pathology services

Emergency management and business continuity staff, including continuity of government operations and communications

Enforcement, regulatory and advisory services and agencies, including Registries

Legal, corrections and courts services, alternate dispute resolution services

Government media and communications staff

Road and transportation construction and maintenance

The operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (railways, dams, bridges, highways, flood control structures, irrigation and water management structures, etc.)

Waste management and recycling, including landfills and hazardous waste treatment

Select child, community and social services

Operations to preserve history and cultural heritage

Other essential services

Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services, including post office boxes

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Professional services including lawyers and paralegals, engineers, accountants, translators

Businesses providing funeral, mortician, cremation, transfer, and burial services, and any related goods and products (such as coffins and embalming fluid)

Land registration services, and real estate agent services and moving services

Businesses providing security services including private security guards; monitoring or surveillance equipment and services

Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help

Businesses that support the safe operations of residences and essential businesses

Businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including veterinarians, farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters, zoos, aquariums, research facilities and other service providers

Child care services for essential workers, and home child care services of less than six children

Environmental services for agriculture, mining, oil and gas

Waste management including landfills and hazardous waste treatment

Saskatchewan

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 25

Link: Read Saskatchewan’s full list of essential services

Full text of essential-services list

Health Care and Public Health Workers

Services include:

Occupations in health and social services

Pre‐hospital and emergency services (i.e. paramedics, dispatchers)

Private professional resources offices (health network)

Pharmacies

Dentistry (emergency services)

Optometry (emergency services)

Physiotherapy (emergency services)

Laboratories and specimen collection centres

Caregivers

Medical facilities (emergency services)

Businesses that provide products and/or services that support the health sector or that provide health services

Private seniors’ residences and services

Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable

Specialized resources in accommodation (i.e. domestic violence, homelessness, addictions)

811 and 911 call centre workers

Canadian Red Cross

Canadian Blood Services

Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment, including laboratory and research centres

Law Enforcement, Public Safety and First Responders

Services include:

Police services, including the distribution of emergency calls

Fire services

Corrections

Special constables

Security agencies

Legal and professional services that support the legal and justice system

Civil security, coroners and pathology

Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations

Courthouse (staff required to maintain minimum operations)

Communication services

Professional and social services that support the legal and justice system

911 call centre workers

Hazardous material responders from government and the private sector

Workers, including contracted vendors, who maintain digital infrastructure supporting law

enforcement and emergency service options

Government and Community Services

Services include:

Educators and support staff for emergency child care

Online higher education

Training related to jobs and critical public services

Providers of goods and services for vulnerable citizens

Food inspection

Waste collection/disposal

Air ambulance, STARS

Suicide prevention services

Support services for victims of domestic violence

Income security and social security

All utilities (i.e. power, gas, water/wastewater, telephone) and service providers

Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (i.e. administration, public workers, etc.)

Animal shelters

Production, Processing and Manufacturing and the Supporting Supply Chains

Services include:

Production, processing and supply chains of the mining sector

Production, processing and supply chains of the forestry sector

Production, processing and supply chains of the energy and oil and gas sectors

Production, processing and supply chains of the agriculture sector, including animal care

Production, processing and supply chains of the manufacturing sector

Businesses, facilities and services that support and carry‐out the two‐way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains

Transportation and Logistics

Services include:

Public transport and transport of people

Airports and any associated maintenance workers

Transport, storage and distribution of goods

Road construction and maintenance

Service stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries

Taxis, ridesharing and paratransit services

Postal, courier and parcel delivery services

Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (i.e. railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures, etc.)

Media and Telecommunications

Services include:

Telecommunications (network and equipment)

Cable distributors

Information Communication Technology

National media

Local media

Construction Including Maintenance and Repair

Services include:

Construction firms

Services performed by trades people, residential and commercial installation services and landscaping services

Rental equipment

Building maintenance, repair and housekeeping

Retail Services

Services include:

Grocery and other food stores

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Hardware, home supply and appliance stores

Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries

Restaurants (take out or delivery only)

Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences

Cleaners, drycleaners and laundromats

Medical supplies and services

Pet food stores and supplies

Movers

Work equipment (safety and protection)

Automotive dealers, auto repair and autobody shops

Stores selling beer, wine, liquor or cannabis products

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers

Businesses that supply office products and services

Rental and leasing services

Professional services including lawyers and para‐legals, engineers and translators

Land registration services and real estate agent services

Businesses providing security services including private security guards, monitoring or surveillance equipment and services

Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help

Banking and Financial Services

Services include:

Financial services

Insurance services

Payroll services

Accounting services

Financial market services

Manitoba

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. John Woods/The Canadian Press

Measures declared on: March 30

Link: Manitoba’s full list of essential services

Full text of essential-services list

Supply chains

1. A business (a) that provides another business listed in this Schedule with goods or services necessaryfor the business to operate, including transportation and logistics management relating to those goods or services; or (b) that supports or facilitates the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and global supply chains.

Retail and wholesale

2. A business that provides, either by wholesale or by retail sale, food or household consumer goods necessary for the safety, sanitation or operation of residences and businesses. Such a business includes a grocery store, supermarket, convenience store, butcher shop, bakery, market, hardware store and any other similar wholesale or retail business.

3. A business that provides personal protective equipment or protective clothing for use in the workplace.

4. A business that provides essential goods and services for the health and well-being of animals, including animal feed, pet food, and animal supplies such as bedding.

5. A gas station or other business that provides diesel, aviation, propane, heating fuel or other fuel used to power a motor vehicle, aircraft or watercraft.

6. A business that provides office supplies and services. The supplies and services include computer products and related repair and maintenance services for businesses and for individuals working from home.

7. A business that holds a retail liquor licence, a manufacturer’s licence, including a manufacturer’s licence with a retail endorsement, or a retail cannabis licence or that is authorized by the Government of Canada to produce cannabis.

Accommodations

8. A hotel or motel or a business that provides rental units or similar living accommodations, including student residences.

Institutional, residential, commercial and industrial maintenance

9. A business that provides support and maintenance services, including urgent repair, to maintain the safety, security, sanitation and essential operation of institutional, commercial, industrial and residential properties, and includes (a) property management services, including residential snow clearing; (b) services provided by skilled trades, such as plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians; (c) custodial or janitorial services and cleaning services; (d) fire safety and sprinkler systems installation and monitoring; and (e) similar services provided by other service providers.

Telecommunications and information technology

10. A business that provides telecommunications services, such as phones and cell phones, internet services and radio, as well as support facilities necessary for support and service delivery, such as a call centre.

11. A business that provides information technology, and includes online services, software products and related support services, as well as technical facilities such as data centres and other network facilities.

Communications industries

12. A business that provides information through radio or television broadcasting, telecommunication services or newspaper publications.

Transportation

13. A business that provides transportation services necessary for the activities of daily living.

14. A business that provides transportation services to other businesses or individuals by road, rail, air or water, including a business that provides logistical support, distribution services or warehousing and storage, or truck stops.

15. A business that services or repairs vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, bicycles and includes car, truck and farm equipment dealerships and related facilities and auto supply stores and other similar retail businesses.

16. A business that provides towing services or roadside repair assistance.

17. A business that provides goods and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of the road, rail, air and water transportation systems.

18. A business that provides maintenance services such as clearing snow and completing necessary repairs to the transportation system.

Manufacturing and production

19. A business that manufactures or processes goods or materials, including a component manufacturer or a business that produces inputs used by another manufacturer.

Agriculture and food production

20. A business that is engaged in farming, harvesting, processing, manufacturing, producing or distributing food or farm products such as crops, animal products and by-products or beverages.

21. A business that is engaged in fishing, hunting or aquaculture.

22. A business that supports the food supply chain, including assembly yards, livestock auctions, food distribution hubs, feed mills, farm equipment suppliers, feed suppliers, food terminals and warehouses, animal processing plants and grain elevators.

23. A business that supplies agricultural producers with necessary products or services, such as seed, fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, agricultural equipment, custom application of herbicides and pesticides and the repair of agricultural equipment.

24. A business that supports the safety of food, including animal and plant health and animal well-being.

25. A business that provides veterinary services or that supplies veterinary or animal control medications and related supplies and testing kits.

26. A business involved in ensuring the safe and effective management of animal waste, and includes a business responsible for the disposal of dead animals, rendering, nutrient management and biohazardous materials treatment or disposal.

Construction

27. A business engaged in construction work or services in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors, including demolition services and expanding, renovating, converting or repurposing existing spaces.

28. A business engaged in construction work or services that are required to ensure safe and reliable operations of provincial and municipal infrastructure.

29. A business engaged in construction work or services that supports environmental rehabilitation projects.

Finance

30. A business engaged in the capital markets.

31. A bank, credit union or caisse populaire.

32. A business that is a payday lender or a cheque-cashing service.

33. A business that provides insurance services, and includes the adjustment of insurance claims.

34. A business that provides pension services and employee benefits services.

35. A business that provides financial services, including any of the following: (a) payment processing; (b) the payroll division of any employer or an entity whose operation is the administration of payroll.

36. A business that deals in securities or manages financial portfolios.

Natural resources

37. A business engaged in the extraction or processing of natural resources, such as minerals, forest products, oil and gas, or aggregates, including a business engaged in the production or sale of biofuels.

38. A business engaged in natural resource exploration and development.

39. A business that provides supplies or materials used in the natural resource sector.

40. A business that supplies or ensures the supply of natural resources, such as petroleum and petroleum by-products or aggregate, to other businesses.

41. A business that supports the health and safety of natural resource extraction or processing operations.

Environmental services

42. A business that supports environmental management or monitoring services or that provides environmental clean-up and response services or services in respect of industrial sewage or effluent, and includes environmental consulting firms, septic haulers, portable toilet suppliers, well drillers, pesticide applicators and exterminators.

43. A business that provides laboratory services in respect of water or wastewater.

44. A business engaged in waste collection or recycling, waste and sewage treatment and disposal, the operation of a landfill or hazardous waste disposal.

Utilities and public works

45. A business that operates a utility, and includes a business that provides goods, materials and services needed for the delivery of utilities, such as potable drinking water, electricity and natural gas.

46. A business engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance or repair of provincial or municipal infrastructure, such as railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures and water control works.

Research

47. A business that maintains research facilities and engages in research, including medical research and other research and development activities.

48. A business that provides goods and services that support research activities.

Health care, seniors care and social services

49. A business that provides land medical emergency response services, air medical response services or stretcher transportation services.

50. A business that provides home care services.

51. A child and family services authority and a child and family services agency.

52. A business that operates a personal care home, supportive housing or an assisted living facility.

53. A business that provides personal support services in home or provides residential services for children or for individuals with physical or mental disabilities, including developmental disabilities.

54. A business that provides or supports the provision of food, shelter, safety or protection, or social services and other necessities of life to economically disadvantaged and other vulnerable individuals, including food banks, family violence and abuse shelters, homeless shelters, community housing, supportive housing, services that promote or protect the welfare of children, services to newcomers, and custody and detention programs for persons in conflict with the law.

55. A business, including a pharmacy or other business, engaged in the manufacturing, wholesaling, distribution or retail sale of pharmaceutical goods and medical supplies, such as medications, medical isotopes, vaccines and antivirals, medical devices and medical supplies.

56. A business engaged in providing logistic services or manufacturing or distributing goods or services that support the delivery of health care, and includes a business that provides laboratory services.

57. A business that provides mental health or addictions supports or services, such as counselling.

58. A business that provides goods or services that support the health sector including the sale, rental or repair of assistive devices, mobility devices or medical devices, and other similar devices or supplies.

Justice sector

59. A business that provides professional or social services supports in the justice system.

Professional services

60. A lawyer, paralegal, accountant, translator, veterinarian, engineer or geoscientist.

61. A regulatory body of a profession.

Other businesses

62. A business that provides rental and leasing services, including renting or leasing automobiles and commercial and light industrial machinery and equipment.

63. A business that provides mailing, shipping, courier or delivery services, including post office boxes.

64. A business that operates a laundromat or provides dry cleaning or laundry services.

65. A business that provides funeral, mortician, cremation, transfer or burial services, or any related goods and products such as coffins and embalming fluid.

66. A business that operates a land registration service, provides real estate services or moving services.

67. A business that provides security services, including private security guards, or provides monitoring or surveillance equipment and services.

68. A business that provides staffing services, including temporary help.

69. A business that provides tax preparation services.

70. A business that provides travel consulting services.

71. A business that supports the safe operations of residences and critical businesses.

72. A business that provides arboriculture or lawn care services.

73. A business that provides for the health and well-being of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters, zoos, aquariums, research facilities and other service providers.

74. A business that provides child care services for essential workers, and home child care services provided for eight or fewer children.

Prince Edward Island

Open this photo in gallery PEI Premier Dennis King. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Link: Read PEI’s full list of essential services

Full text of essential-services list

Financial services, including:

Capital markets, and related securities trading and advisory services

Banking/Credit Union activities including credit intermediation

Insurance

Real estate trading and agency related services

Food, including:

Convenience stores

Discount stores

Farmers markets (pick-up and delivery service only)

Food Banks

Restaurants (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Health and wellness, including:

Dental, optometrists, ophthalmologist, physical therapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, and other regulated health professionals - only to provide urgent care

Healthcare

Healthcare operations

Pharmacies

Household needs, including:

Cleaning and restoration services (emergency only)

Fuel Distribution Services

Hardware stores

Garbage collection

Key personal services, including:

Auto repair shops

Banks

Computer and cellphone service and repair

Courier services

Court services

Electronic and office supply retailers

Gas stations

Hotels and motels (with the exception of B&Bs and inns)

Laundromats and commercial dry cleaners

Pet stores

Post offices

Public transit (including taxi service and Pat & the Elephant)

Rental companies (vehicles and equipment)

Repair services (construction, electrical, plumbing, and heating)

Veterinary clinics

Moving firms

Key public services, including:

Executive Municipal Governance

Fire and Police Protection

Maintenance of utilities (e.g. electricity)

Payroll departments

Provision of clean water

Road maintenance/repair

Transportation

Supply chain, including:

Agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries services

Feed mills

Food distribution and storage centres

Food Manufacturers

Industrial manufacturers

Other services, including:

Current construction services and projects (industrial, commercial, institutional and residential)

Professional services, including but not limited to, lawyers and paralegals, engineers, accountants - teleworking & working from home where possible.

Call centres necessary for the operation of essential services

Telecommunications (phone [landline and mobile], internet, radio, television)

Security services, including private security guards, monitoring or surveillance equipment

Newfoundland and Labrador

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Link: Full text of Newfoundland and Labrador’s essential-services list

Full text of essential-services list

Retail/repair businesses that sell the following products/essential services are permitted to remain open:

Food (including discount stores);

Restaurants and hotel kitchens for take-out, drive-thru, or delivery only;

Pharmacies, medicine, and medical devices;

Personal hygiene products;

Cleaning products;

Baby and child products;

Gas stations; and

Hardware stores.

Repair services: telecommunications devices, plumbing, electrical, construction, heating, appliances, vehicles, emergency household cleaning and restoration and medical devices and equipment.

All non-retail businesses can stay open, as long as workers can maintain physical distancing.

Workers cannot be within six feet of each other or the clients they serve.

