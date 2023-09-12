The 3,500 residents of Hay River, N.W.T., could be returning home on Sunday if all goes well.

Essential workers are being allowed to return starting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The town says wildfire containment efforts reduced the risk enough to allow it to activate the first phase of its re-entry plan.

Residents will be able to come home as part of the plan’s second phase, after essential workers have completed their preparations.

An evacuation order was issued for Hay River, as well as the nearby hamlet of Enterprise and K’atl’odeeche First Nation, on Aug. 13.

Hay River’s town council is set to meet on Friday to assess if the fire risk level will allow the re-entry plan to continue.

“We welcome back our essential services into the community and thank you for reopening our community ahead of the general public,” Mayor Kandis Jameson said in a statement.

“The amazing work of all the fire crews and support people have allowed Hay River to stand under the most dire conditions. We thank all of you for your efforts. We look forward to seeing you all home soon.”