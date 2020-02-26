 Skip to main content

Essex Mayor Larry Snively charged with violating the Elections Act

ESSEX, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The mayor of a southwestern Ontario town says he’ll continue leading the city after he was charged on Wednesday with violating the Elections Act.

Police allege Mayor Larry Snively improperly procured voters in a 2018 municipal election in Essex, Ont.

They say their investigation started shortly after the election after they received an unspecified complaint.

Police say Snively is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 in Windsor, Ont.

Snively said he wouldn’t comment on the case but said he didn’t believe he did anything wrong.

A statement from the town said municipal administration is co-operating with the police investigation.

