Esther the Wonder Pig diagnosed with cancer after CT scan

GUELPH, Ont.
The Canadian Press

A celebrity pig whose owners raised more than half a million dollars to bring an oversized CT scanner to Canada has been diagnosed with cancer.

A post on the Facebook page for Esther the Wonder Pig says the nearly 300-kilogram porker was tested last week.

Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter raised the money to buy Canada’s first large animal CT scanner for the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph.

According to the Halton Hills Independent and Free Press, veterinarians discovered four tumours in the pig’s mammary glands when it was tested, one of which was cancerous.

Jenkins says the cancer appears to be in its early stages and has not spread.

In a Facebook post written about Esther, the owners say everything happens for a reason.

“Thankfully, we found it early, and we’re going to fix it,” the post reads.

