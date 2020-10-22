EU reimposes travel restrictions on Canada amid rising COVID-19 cases

Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine: How soon will it be here? How might it work? And how will we know if it's effective? Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk will answer your questions

The European Union’s council has reimposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

The Canadian Press has obtained a memo form Council of the European Union, dated Wednesday, that says Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia were being deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been permitted.

The memo says the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It says the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.

The memo also says the EU will not be allowing travel from Singapore.

