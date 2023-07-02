Open this photo in gallery: Scientists look over the Euclid space telescope in Cannes, France, on Feb. 21.VALERY HACHE

A brilliant morning at Cape Canaveral in Florida served as backdrop for the successful launch of the Euclid mission on Saturday, an effort by researchers to uncovering one of the universe’s darkest secrets.

The astronomical probe, developed and built by the European Space Agency, appeared at risk of being grounded a year ago when the war in Ukraine brought an end to plans for it to be launched atop a Russian Soyuz rocket. A timely switch to private launch provider SpaceX last fall proved to be Euclid’s pathway to orbit.

Now its mission, ten years in the making, is set to begin as Euclid makes its way to ‘L2′ – a position about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, where NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is also located.

Canadian scientists are among those partnering in the effort. But unlike Webb, which is busy making the most distant stars and galaxies in the universe visible to us, Euclid is built to explore something that will never be visible to anyone.

“Our number one goal is focused around dark energy,” said Dr. Percival. “We want to understand what it is. We want to know why the expansion of the universe is accelerating.”

It’s been nearly a century since Edwin Hubble first clocked the speeds of distant galaxies and showed that space – but not the stuff in it – is getting larger at a measurable rate. The process was initiated by the Big Bang, the explosive event that gave rise to the universe.

In 1998 astronomers announced a second startling discovery. By measuring the motion of still more distant galaxies, they found that the expansion of the universe has been speeding up. The term “dark energy” was coined to put a label on the effect, but understanding exactly what dark energy is has proved far more challenging.

“It’s arguably one of the biggest mysteries we have in physics” said Dr. Percival.

Open this photo in gallery: Will Percival, an astrophysicist at the University of Waterloo, is the Canadian principal investigator for the European Space Agency's Euclid mission. Behind him is a photo of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, which is providing data on galaxies in support of the mission to understand the nature of dark energy.Gabriela Secara/Perimeter Institute/Handout

Theorists have speculated about the nature of dark energy and what it means for the fate of the universe. It could be that it is simply an innate kind of energy that is embedded in the vacuum of space. Hence, as the universe grows, the total amount of dark energy grows with it, exerting an outward pressure that continues to strengthen until the end of time.

In such a scenario all of the hundreds of billions of galaxies that we can see in the universe today will eventually be pushed away so rapidly that they outpace the ability of light to cross the growing gap and vanish from our sight. Each galaxy will then become an isolated island, with its stars gradually burning out like embers in the midst of an eternally deepening darkness.

As dismal as that may seem, this is the scenario that best fits what astronomers have observed thus far. But there is also a chance that a more precise reading of the phenomenon would show that dark energy is changing over time, and may even shut off at some point in the future.

To accurately measure how much space has stretched over cosmic time one needs a measuring stick. Enter Euclid – a mission aptly named after the famous geometer of antiquity.

“If you want to observe the cosmos as a whole, then you need to take a big survey,” said Giuseppe Racca, the European Space Agency’s project manager for Euclid during a media briefing last week.

The mission is designed with the big picture in mind. Over the course of its six year mission Euclid is expected to take in about 36 per cent of the surrounding sky as seen from our solar system to a depth of some 10 billion light years.

Euclid's quest A European mission with partners in Canada and elsewhere is set to measure the expansion of the universe across cosmic time in hopes of better understanding dark energy – a phenomenon that has caused the expansion to accelerate. EUCLID SPACE TELESCOPE Euclid: Will launch to orbit around sun-earth Lagrange point L2 Lagrange point L2: Equilibrium point of sun-earth system is located 1.5 million kilometres from earth in opposite direction of sun Sunshield: Blocks light from sun, earth and moon MOON 384,000 km from earth L2 SUN L2 is locked in perfect unison with earth's orbit around sun Radiators Thrusters EARTH 150 million km from sun Euclid's orbit has diameter of about 1 million km around L2 Star trackers graphic news, Sources: Euclid Consortium; European Space Agency; Space.com

The depth is crucial, because Euclid is not only looking across space but back in time. And as it measures the expansion of the universe at different epochs it will cover the time period when dark energy became dominant.

To achieve this, Euclid is equipped with two instruments. One is a camera that will record the shapes of distant galaxies. This is important because galaxies appear slightly warped when their incoming light is distorted by clumps of dark matter located along the line of sight. (The nature of dark matter is another big cosmic mystery, but in this case it serves as a tool to show mass is distributed in the universe.)

Euclid’s second instrument is an infrared spectrometer and photometer that can be used to measure the motions of receding galaxies.

When combined, data from both instruments will provide a three dimensional map that shows how the expansion of the universe has changed over cosmic time.

To get a better sense of whether dark energy is constant or changing, astronomers will also need to refer to data taken over many years by ground based observatories, including the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea. It’s these data that have allowed Canada entry into the mission, with several participating researchers at Waterloo, the University of British Columbia and other centres.

Juna Kollmeier, director of the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics at the University of Toronto, who is not a team member, said that Euclid is on course to set a new bar for cosmology-oriented missions in the 21st century.

“The combination of spatial resolution, wavelength coverage, and sky coverage in one mission means there is something for everyone,” she said.

It remains to be seen whether Euclid will change the picture of dark energy from a ubiquitous presence that is destined to speed up the expansion of the universe forever. But now, with the spacecraft in flight after ten years of work and planning, the next chapter in the dark energy hunt is about to begin.

“That’s why I stuck with it,” said Dr. Percival. “It’s taking that step forward into the unknown.”